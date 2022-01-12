Report: Matty Beniers, Brendan Brisson to be Named to U.S. Olympic Men's Ice Hockey Team

The United States men’s ice hockey roster is beginning to come into form for the 2022 Winter Olympic.

Matty Beniers and Brendan Brisson have been named to the men’s final roster, according to The Athletic’s Scott Wheeler.

I can report that #VegasBorn prospect Brendan Brisson will be on Team USA’s men’s hockey roster for the Olympics tomorrow. — Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) January 12, 2022

Beniers will also be on the roster. https://t.co/v6d1vpik6e — Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) January 12, 2022

The two forwards from the University of Michigan are the first two names that have been reported to be on the roster.

The full roster will be announced Thursday at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN’s The Point.

Beniers, the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft by the Seattle Kraken, was one of the 15 players to reportedly be invited to the Olympics by USA Hockey last week. Brisson, the No. 29 selection in the 2020 NHL Draft by the Vegas Golden Knights, was not included on the initial invite list, but looks to be in line to join his collegiate teammate at the Olympics.

Both players have previous experience representing the United States on the international scale. Beniers was recently an assistant captain for Team USA for the 2022 World Juniors team. He also played on the 2021 squad, in which Brisson was also a part of.

Brisson and Beniers are second and third, respectively, on the Wolverines team in points. Brisson, a native of Manhattan Beach, Calif., leads the team with 14 goals and has 13 assists, good for 27 points in 23 games. Beniers, who is from Hingham, Mass., is second in goals with 12, to pair with 14 assists, totaling 26 points in 23 games.

The two college prospects will make up a roster of 22 skaters and three goaltenders, none of which will be NHL players. The league decided to opt out of its participation in the 2022 Olympics given the ongoing spread of COVID.