Mikaela Shiffrin

‘I'm Planning to Do It': Mikaela Shiffrin Decides to Compete in Downhill Event

Team USA's Mikaela Shiffrin is going to compete in the women's downhill event on Tuesday after a solid practice run

By Julia Elbaba

Mikaela Shiffrin has decided to compete in the women's downhill event on Tuesday after a practice run that left her feeling "confident."

The two-time gold medalist said she's looking to "improve on some things without overdoing it" before the event at Yanqing Alpine Skiing Center's downhill course.

The 26-year-old's Olympic campaign has been rough thus far, crashing out of her first two events before placing ninth in the super-G.

Shiffrin is looking to re-write her 2022 Winter Olympic narrative with a fresh start in the downhill event.

"I felt confident on my skis," Shiffrin told NBC Sports after her training session. "My times are pretty good in the mix, speeds are pretty good."

Shiffrin takes the Olympic stage for the downhill event on Monday, Feb. 14 at 10 p.m. ET.

"I'm hopeful it could be a nice, solid result and I think I have good speed and good opportunity," she said.

