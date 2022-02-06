Here's How to Watch Alpine Skiing at the 2022 Winter Olympics

Alpine skiing, one of the signature sports of the Winter Olympics, returns for more competition in Beijing this February.

Skiing has been part of every Winter Olympics since 1936, and it now has 11 events – men’s and women’s downhill, slalom, giant slalom, super-G and combined, plus a mixed team event (which was added in 2018). That means 33 medals will be awarded in Beijing, with 11 golds up for grabs.

The Chinese National Alpine Skiing Centre in the Yanqing District of northwest Beijing will host skiing events over 14 days in February. The area traditionally received minimal snowfall, meaning most of the snow you see on the mountain will be artificially created.

Here is how you can watch all the skiing action at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, along with streaming info, Team USA’s outlook and more athletes to watch:

What is the schedule for skiing at the 2022 Winter Olympics?

Alpine skiing begins in Beijing with the men’s downhill competition on Feb. 6. That begins a stretch where skiing events will take place for 13 of 14 days.

Here is the full event and streaming information for alpine skiing in Beijing:

Who are the best skiers at the 2022 Winter Olympics?

American Mikaela Shiffrin will attempt to do the unprecedented in Beijing: win five alpine skiing gold medals in a single Olympics. The 26-year-old has a realistic shot at history after winning four medals at the 2021 World Championships. Shiffrin won her first Olympic gold medal in 2014 when she was just 18 years old before adding another gold and a silver in 2018.

Petra Vlhova of Slovakia will likely be Shiffrin’s biggest competition in Beijing. Vlhova, who is also 26 years old, shines in Shiffrin’s best events – slalom and giant slalom. They have fiercely competed at World Cup events over the last several years, and the rivalry will culminate in Beijing.

The men’s side is more wide open after double Olympic champion Marcel Hirscher retired in 2019. The French duo of Mathieu Faivre and Alexis Pinturault, both coming off medal-winning efforts in PyeongChang, could be in line for a strong performance. Vincent Kriechmayr and Matthias Mayer, both from Austria, will also be in the mix.

Ryan Cochran-Siegle is the United States’ best chance for a medal on the men’s side. The 29-year-old comes from a skiing family – his mother, two of his aunts, his uncle and his cousin all competed in the Olympics for Team USA. He specializes in giant slalom and super-G, finishing 11th and 14th, respectively, in those two competitions at the 2018 Olympics.

Being born in Vermont doesn’t automatically make someone a maple syrup expert, but helping build a family syrup business certainly does. Olympian Ryan Cochran-Siegle is an expert at three things: syrup, skiing and the pain that often comes with crashing.

Who won gold in skiing at the 2018 Winter Olympics?

Austria, Switzerland and Norway each won seven medals at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, while six other nations combined for 12 medals. Austria led all countries with three gold medals, with Switzerland and Sweden winning two golds apiece.

The United States won three medals in PyeongChang – one gold, one silver and one bronze. Shiffrin won gold in giant slalom and silver in combined, while Lindsey Vonn took bronze in downhill.

Who is skiing for Team USA at the 2022 Winter Olympics?

There will be 17 athletes (11 women, six men) hitting the slopes for Team USA alpine skiing at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

Shiffrin headlines the group of skiers, with three Olympic medals to her name (two golds and one silver). All eyes will be on her as she chases history, but there are plenty of other notable American athletes heading to China.

Breezy Johnson, 25, was originally set to return for her second straight Olympics after multiple knee injuries in the last four years. Instead, another knee injury forced her to withdraw less than two weeks before the Games.

Jackie Wiles and Tricia Mangan will make their second Olympics appearance for Team USA, while Paula Moltzan, Keely Cashman, Nina O’Brien, Bella Wright, Maureen Lebel, AJ Hurt and Katie Hensien will make their Olympic debuts.

On the men’s side, there are four returners and two newcomers. Bryce Bennett, Ryan Cochran-Siegle and Travis Ganong are back for their second Olympics, while Tommy Ford will compete for a third time after appearing in 2010 and 2018. Luke Winters and River Radamus will debut for Team USA in Beijing.

You can learn more about the Team USA alpine skiers here.

What country has the most medals in skiing?

Austria leads all countries by a wide margin in total medals (121) and gold medals (37) for alpine skiing. Switzerland is second with 66 total medals and 22 gold medals.

The U.S. is also competitive in alpine skiing, ranking third in gold medals (17) and fourth in total medals (47). France is third with 48 total medals. Europe traditionally dominates alpine skiing, with eight European countries in the top 10 for total medals.