Langland Lone American to Qualify for Women's Big Air Finals

The hopes for a U.S. Olympic medal in women's Big Air now rest with Hailey Langland, the lone member of Team USA to advance past the qualifying rounds on Sunday.

Langland finished 12th to claim the last spot in the finals. She scored 127.50 to edge out Switzerland's Bianca Gisler by a quarter of a point.

Fellow Americans Jamie Anderson and Courtney Rummel struggled to move into the top half, eventually finishing 15th and 19th, respectively, and missing out on the finals. Anderson posted the second best score of the final round but it proved too little, too late.

Slopestyle silver medalist Julia Marino did not compete after sustaining an injury in practice.

The big winners of the qualifying rounds were the Japanese. They finished second, third and fifth led by Kokomo Murase. The 17 year old came in second to New Zealand's Zoi Sadowski Synnot.

The top-12 finishers will return to the Big Air Shougang venue on Monday, Feb. 14, at 8:30 p.m. EST.