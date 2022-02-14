Snowboard Slopestyle/Big Air

Langland Lone American to Qualify for Women's Big Air Finals

Three of the top-five qualifying spots were filled by Japan

By Charlotte Edmonds

Hailey Langland of Team United States performs a trick during the Women's Snowboard Big Air Qualification on day 10 of the 2022 Winter Olympics at Big Air Shougang on Feb. 14, 2022, in Beijing, China.
Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

The hopes for a U.S. Olympic medal in women's Big Air now rest with Hailey Langland, the lone member of Team USA to advance past the qualifying rounds on Sunday.

Langland finished 12th to claim the last spot in the finals. She scored 127.50 to edge out Switzerland's Bianca Gisler by a quarter of a point.

Fellow Americans Jamie Anderson and Courtney Rummel struggled to move into the top half, eventually finishing 15th and 19th, respectively, and missing out on the finals. Anderson posted the second best score of the final round but it proved too little, too late.

Slopestyle silver medalist Julia Marino did not compete after sustaining an injury in practice.

The big winners of the qualifying rounds were the Japanese. They finished second, third and fifth led by Kokomo Murase. The 17 year old came in second to New Zealand's Zoi Sadowski Synnot.

The top-12 finishers will return to the Big Air Shougang venue on Monday, Feb. 14, at 8:30 p.m. EST.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Snowboard Slopestyle/Big AirJamie AndersonJulia MarinoHailey LanglandCourtney Rummel
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us