Finland's Iivo Niskanen wins gold in men's cross-country 15km classical, finishing with a time of 37:54.8.

Making a statement! 💪



Iivo Niskanen (Finland) dominates #crosscountryskiing - men's 15km classic and wins the #Gold medal, his 4th Olympic medall overall and his 2nd one at #Beijing2022!#StrongerTogether | @OlympicTeamFI | @IivoNiskanen — Olympics (@Olympics) February 11, 2022

This marks Niskanen 4th Olympic medal and his second of the Beijing Games.

The ROC's Alexander Bolshunov claimed silver and Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo of Norway also earned his second medal in Beijing, finishing third to claim bronze.

Four members of Team USA participated in the event. Scott Patterson finished 38th, Ben Ogden finished 41st, Gus Schumacher finished 48th and JC Schoonmaker finished 66th.

This gold adds another medal to the Niskanen family after his sister Kerttu won the women's 10km silver on Thursday.