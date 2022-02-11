Cross Country Skiing

Finland's Iivo Niskanen Wins Gold in Men's Cross-Country 15km Classical

This is the third gold medal of Iivo Niskanen's career

By Marsha Green

Gold medallist Iivo Niskanen of Team Finland celebrates his win during the Men's Cross-Country Skiing 15km Classic flower ceremony at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 11, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.
Clive Rose/Getty Images

Finland's Iivo Niskanen wins gold in men's cross-country 15km classical, finishing with a time of 37:54.8.

This marks Niskanen 4th Olympic medal and his second of the Beijing Games.

The ROC's Alexander Bolshunov claimed silver and Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo of Norway also earned his second medal in Beijing, finishing third to claim bronze.

Four members of Team USA participated in the event. Scott Patterson finished 38th, Ben Ogden finished 41st, Gus Schumacher finished 48th and JC Schoonmaker finished 66th.

This gold adds another medal to the Niskanen family after his sister Kerttu won the women's 10km silver on Thursday.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Cross Country SkiingTeam USABeijing 2022 Winter Olympicscross-country skiingIivo Niskanen
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us