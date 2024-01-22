Baltimore Ravens to host Kansas City Chiefs in AFC Championship, and tickets go on sale Tuesday

Tickets to the Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs AFC championship game are set to go on sale Tuesday.

The top-seeded Ravens will have the home-field advantage when they play the Chiefs at 3 p.m. Sunday in a game determining which team goes to the Super Bowl.

Tickets to the AFC championship game at M&T Bank Stadium will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

The Ravens said that tickets can be purchased at Baltimoreravens.com/playofftickets.

It’s the first time the Ravens are hosting the AFC championship, Baker Koppelman, the team’s senior vice president of ticket sales and operations, said in a statement.

"This will be a monumental day in Baltimore sports history and something we hope our fans remember forever,” Koppelman said.

Competition for tickets will be fierce, whether you’re a loyal member of the Ravens Flock, can’t miss Lamar Jackson facing off against Patrick Mahomes or are hoping to finally be in the same stadium as Taylor Swift.

Moments after clinching his spot in the AFC championship, the Chiefs quarterback already had Jackson on his mind.

"I know how much fire they have, and they're not going to give up until the very end," Mahomes said after dropping the names of the Ravens, Bills and Bengals quarterbacks. "You appreciate that stuff, I mean these were the games I watched growing up... the great quarterbacks going up against each other with great football teams, great organizations."

Since Swift has cheered on her boyfriend, Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce, at 11 games this season, including Sunday’s game in Buffalo, there's a lot of speculation about the potential for Baltimore (Taylor's Version). We don't know her plans yet, but we know Swifties in Maryland are excited to see if she'll make some wildest dreams come true after skipping M&T Bank Stadium (and the entire DMV) on The Eras Tour.

The winner of the Ravens-Chiefs game will move on to the Super Bowl and compete against the winner of the NFC championship game, either the Detroit Lions or the San Francisco 49ers.

Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas is set for Sunday, Feb. 11.

