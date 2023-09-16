Atlanta Dream's Rhyne Howard sets WNBA record in playoff debut

Playoff Rhyne Howard is here.
Howard, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft, showed the league she belongs on the big stage on Friday during the Atlanta Dream's playoff match vs. the Dallas Wings.
In Game 1 of their first-round matchup in Dallas, Howard finished the night with 36 points, the most ever in a WNBA playoff debut. She also dropped 19 of those in the first quarter, the most in league history in the opening period.
Howard, 23 years old and an All-Star in 2022, shot 13-for-29 overall, 8-for-15 from deep and 2-for-2 from the foul line along with four rebounds, three steals and two assists.
But despite the solid production, Atlanta fell 94-82 as the Wings trio of Satou Sabally, Arike Ogunbowale and Teaira McCowan soared for a combined 73 points.
The previous record for most points in a WNBA playoff debut belonged to Candice Dupree, who recorded 32 points in the Phoenix Mercury's 106-93 Game 1 win vs. the San Antonio Silver Stars in 2010.