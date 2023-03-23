Lionel Messi

Argentina's Lionel Messi Scores 800th Career Goal on Free Kick Vs. Panama

The Argentine icon just keeps adding to his resume

By Sanjesh Singh

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

You just can't write Lionel Messi's scripts any better.

After winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup in December and taking home the Golden Ball Award, Messi achieved another extraordinary feat in his first game with Argentina since the triumph.

In La Albiceleste's international friendly against Panama on Thursday, Messi curled in a free kick to the top right corner in the 89th minute to seal the 2-0 win.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The goal meant Messi now has 800 in his career for both country and club.

In 778 appearances spanning 17 seasons with Barcelona, Messi scored a whopping 672 goals in all competitions. Then he added 29 (and counting) after moving to Paris Saint-Germain in 2021-22.

The 35-year-old came into Thursday's game against Panama with 98 international goals in all competitions, putting him one away from the mark. The free kick gave him 99 and his first goal for Argentina in 2023.

Sports

31 mins ago

Watch the Washington Capitals on NBC Sports Washington

March Madness 43 mins ago

Who Has the Most Assists in a Single NCAA Tournament Game?

He had 18 goals across all competitions in 2022, a career high for one calendar year, including seven in the World Cup. He finished second in the Golden Boot race trailing only fellow PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe, who scored eight.

This article tagged under:

Lionel MessisoccerArgentina
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us