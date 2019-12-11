Nationals

AP Source: Anthony Rendon, Angels Reach $245M, 7-year Deal

By Associated Press

1184545355
Getty Images

Third baseman Anthony Rendon and the Los Angeles Angels have agreed to a $245 million, seven-year contract, a person with direct knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

Rendon is the third prized free agent to strike a big-money deal at this week's baseball winter meetings.

He'll join three-time MVP Mike Trout on a team that's made just one postseason appearance in the past decade.

Sports

Kawhi Leonard 12 hours ago

The Fun Guy: Kawhi Leonard Is the AP’s Male Athlete of 2019

2022 Winter Olympics Dec 26

China Pours Billions Into Infrastructure, Talent as It Readies for 2022 Winter Olympics

The Angels had missed out on free agent right-hander Gerrit Cole, who agreed to a record $324 million, nine-year contract with the New York Yankees on Tuesday night, a person familiar with the deal told the AP.

Stay with News4 and NBCWashington.com for updates to this developing story.

This article tagged under:

NationalsAnthony Rendon
Local U.S. & World Weather Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech Videos Politics First Read — DMV Community Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us