AP Source: Anthony Rendon, Angels Reach $245M, 7-year Deal

Third baseman Anthony Rendon and the Los Angeles Angels have agreed to a $245 million, seven-year contract, a person with direct knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

Rendon is the third prized free agent to strike a big-money deal at this week's baseball winter meetings.

He'll join three-time MVP Mike Trout on a team that's made just one postseason appearance in the past decade.

The Angels had missed out on free agent right-hander Gerrit Cole, who agreed to a record $324 million, nine-year contract with the New York Yankees on Tuesday night, a person familiar with the deal told the AP.

