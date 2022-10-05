Angels Make Phil Nevin Full-Time Manager, Sign Him to One-Year Deal

Phil Nevin and the Los Angeles Angels’ 2022 season may be coming to a close on Wednesday, but they are already looking ahead to next season.

The team announced it reached a one-year deal with Nevin to be manager in 2023.

OFFICIAL: the Angels have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with Phil Nevin to become the team’s Field Manager. pic.twitter.com/tLgsWN9gyF — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) October 5, 2022

Nevin stepped into the interim manager role when Joe Maddon was fired on June 7. The Angels started the year with a 27-17 record and looked ready to snap a postseason drought that stretches back to 2014. Things quickly went sideways and the team proceeded to lose 12 consecutive games before turning to Nevin.

That losing streak stopped at 14 games, but the playoff drought continued. The Angels were eliminated from postseason contention on Sept. 19 and will finish under .500 for the seventh straight year. Despite a historic season from Shohei Ohtani and another All-Star campaign from Mike Trout, the two faces of the franchise are the only active players to win an MVP award while not having a playoff win in their careers (h/t CBS Sports’ Mike Axisa).

The team is 46-59 under Nevin with Wednesday’s regular season finale against the Oakland A’s still to go. L.A. entered its final series in Oakland on a seven-game winning streak but has since been walked off on in consecutive nights.

The Angels will be back in Oakland on March 30 to begin the 2023 season as Nevin hopes to steer the organization back into the playoffs.