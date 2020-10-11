Alex Smith Back on Field Almost 2 Years After Devastating Injury

Alex Smith enters Week 5 vs. Rams following Kyle Allen injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Nearly two years after a gruesome leg injury that almost cost his life, Alex Smith returned to the football field for the Washington Football Team.

Smith entered the game in the second quarter against the Rams after starter Kyle Allen suffered an injury while rushing for a first down attempt.

A 15-year veteran, Smith had not played since November 2018, when he suffered a compound fracture of his tibia and fibula. The injury required 17 surgeries and Smith dealt with numerous infections of the wound.

His return is a triumph of medical science and personal perseverance as most people never expected Smith to play again.

Smith’s return was met with delight and some nervousness by members of the NBC4 team.

Win or lose, I am so happy to see Alex smith back. Strong. Confident. Focused. This is glorious. — Jummy Olabanji (@JummyNBC) October 11, 2020

My nerves are shot. https://t.co/PmXyxezYXi — Jummy Olabanji (@JummyNBC) October 11, 2020

JUST IN: After nearly losing his leg and his life, QB Alex Smith is back in the field for the Washington Football Team — Cory (@CoryNBC) October 11, 2020

Smith is the third quarterback to play for Washington this season.

Dwayne Haskins began the year as the starter but got benched after four games. Haskins was the team’s first-round pick in 2019 and now his future with the organization looks questionable.

After Haskins, Washington turned to Kyle Allen. The team traded for Allen this offseason to compete with Haskins, but due to COVID-closures, the training camp and preseason QB battle never played out.