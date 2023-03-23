World Cup

Adidas Unveils Six Away Kits for 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

Argentina, Colombia, Spain, Japan, Germany and Sweden will rock these designs this summer

By Sanjesh Singh

Six nations just received brand-new kits for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup this summer.

Argentina, Colombia, Spain, Japan, Germany and Sweden are having its kits supplied by adidas for the quadrennial tournament being co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand. Adidas on Thursday unveiled the away designs for the six aforementioned nations.

Adidas is supplying kits for 10 nations in total for the tournament, and have already unveiled the away kits for Costa Rica, Italy and Jamaica earlier in the year. The Philippines' edition will drop in the coming months.

Each design is inspired by the unique scenery and diverse landscapes of each nation. Germany's draws inspiration from its vast green woodlands while Japan's soaks in the pink color hues from the sunrise that dawns at Mount Fuji.

Both authentic and replica versions of the kits comprise 50% yarn polyester while the other 50% is via Parley Ocean Plastic, which is re-imagined plastic waste intercepted from remote islands, beaches, shorelines and coastal communities.

The kits also come with lightweight, heat-applied attributes. Sweden's, for example, utilizes sweat wicking or absorbent materials through AEROREADY technology to help players feel dry in any condition.

Home kits from adidas will be released at a later date. The World Cup kicks off Thursday, July 20.

