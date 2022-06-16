Adam Silver to Miss NBA Finals Game 6, Potential Trophy Presentation

The NBA championship trophy will be in attendance tonight at TD Garden, but the NBA commissioner will not.

The league announced that Adam Silver will not attend Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday in Boston due to the NBA's health and safety protocols.

So, should the Warriors defeat the Celtics to win the championship at TD Garden, the Larry O'Brien Trophy reportedly will be presented to them by NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum, who handles podium duties for the NBA draft lottery and the second round of the NBA draft.

Silver missed Game 5 of the NBA Finals due to protocols, though the league has not announced whether the commissioner has COVID-19 or been in close contact with someone who tested positive.

Silver, the NBA's commissioner since February 2014, had previously attended all Finals games during his tenure. He has presented the Warriors with the championship trophy in 2015, 2017 and 2018.

No word yet for Silver's potential availability should there be a Game 7 on Sunday at Chase Center. ​