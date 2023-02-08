A History of NFL MVPs, Exclusive Company Patrick Mahomes Could Join

A history of NFL MVPs, exclusive company Mahomes could join originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

This could end up being quite the week for Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, where the quarterback will have a chance to pick up a second Lombardi Trophy and Super Bowl MVP.

And Mahomes could earn even more hardware before Super Bowl Sunday.

Get D.C. area news, weather forecasts and lifestyle content to your inbox. Signup for NBC Washington newsletters.

Mahomes is one of five finalists for the 2022 NFL MVP award along with Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow, Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen and Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson. The winner will be announced at the NFL Honors on Thursday.

While Hurts put together an incredible season for the NFC champs, Mahomes is expected to claim a historic second MVP award.

Before the winner is announced, here’s a look at the history of the MVP award.

Who is the youngest MVP in NFL history?

Running back Jim Brown was the youngest ever MVP, winning the 1957 award at age 21. Brown also won MVP the following year at age 22, a feat that was matched by Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson in 2019.

Mahomes, meanwhile, is one of three players to win MVP at age 23 along with running back Walter Payton (1977) and quarterback Dan Marino (1984).

Who is the youngest player to win two MVPs in NFL history?

Having claimed two MVP awards by age 22, Jim Brown is the youngest multi-time winner of all time.

Has anyone won two NFL MVPs in a row?

There are five players who have won consecutive MVPs. Jim Brown was the first to do so from 1957-58 followed by quarterback Joe Montana in 1989 and 1990.

Quarterback Brett Favre became the first and only player to win three straight MVPs from 1995-97. Peyton Manning, meanwhile, is the only player to win consecutive MVPs multiple times, repeating in 2003-04 and then again in 2008-09.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is the most recent repeat winner, capturing the 2020 and 2021 MVP trophies.

How many NFL players have won multiple MVPs?

Mahomes is line to become the 10th player to win multiple MVP awards, joining Jim Brown, quarterback Johnny Unitas, Joe Montana, quarterback Steve Young, Brett Favre, quarterback Kurt Warner, Peyton Manning, quarterback Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

Has there ever been two NFL MVPs in one season?

There have been two shared MVPs – and both times included one of the select multi-time winners.

It first happened in 1997 with Brett Favre and running back Barry Sanders and then again in 2003 with Peyton Manning and quarterback Steve McNair.

Who has won the most MVPs in NFL history?

Peyton Manning owns the most MVPs with five. Aaron Rodgers is in second with four, followed by a few players with three.

Here’s a full look at how the multi-time winners stack up:

Peyton Manning: 5

Aaron Rodgers: 4

Tom Brady: 3

Jim Brown: 3

Brett Favre: 3

Johnny Unitas: 3

Joe Montana: 2

Kurt Warner: 2

Steve Young: 2

How many players have won MVP and the Super Bowl in the same season?

Mahomes could join an even more exclusive company if he finishes the week with an MVP award and Lombardi Trophy.

Just nine players how won the Super Bowl in the same season that they were MVP and it hasn’t been done since 1999:

Bart Starr: 1966

Terry Bradshaw: 1978

Mark Moseley, K: 1982

Lawrence Taylor, LB: 1986

Joe Montana: 1989

Emmitt Smith, RB: 1993

Steve Young: 1994

Brett Favre: 1996

Kurt Warner: 1999

Of those nine players, Bradshaw, Montana, Smith, Young and Warner also won the Super Bowl.