San Diegan Meb Keflezighi, one of the most accomplished marathon runners in American history, retired after finishing 11th in the New York Marathon at age 42. It was his 26th and final career marathon. Keflezighi won the 2004 Olympic silver medal, the 2009 NYC Marathon and the 2014 Boston Marathon. He joined NBC 7 on Sportswrap with Bob Babbitt to talk about his amazing career that spanned nearly two decades.