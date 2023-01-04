49ers Pay Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Tribute on Levi's Stadium Signage

49ers pay tribute to Bills' Hamlin with Levi's Stadium signage originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers are joining players like their rookie quarterback, Brock Purdy, in sending well wishes to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest during "Monday Night Football."

The team paid tribute to Hamlin with signage around Levi's Stadium on Wednesday, two days after the 24-year-old collided with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins while making a tackle in the first quarter.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan also shared his thoughts when he first saw Hamlin in distress while watching the game on TV.

"That's all I could think of [about Hamlin's parents]," Shanahan told reporters. "Like, 'Holy cow, I really hope his parents aren't watching this like I am. I hope they're there.' That was my biggest concern.

"I think I read that his mom was there, but you know somebody that is close to him wasn't, and that's the stuff I couldn't imagine. I could not imagine seeing someone I know -- a friend, a kid -- sitting there like that, and you not knowing what's going on, and I thought that was the most traumatizing thing, I think, from a [coach's perspective]."

The Bills also provided an update on Hamlin's status.

Damar remains in the ICU in critical condition with signs of improvement noted yesterday and overnight.



He is expected to remain under intensive care as his health care team continues to monitor and treat him. — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 4, 2023

Warriors guard Klay Thompson also sent his condolences Monday upon learning of Hamlin's cardiac arrest after the Warriors' 143-141 double-overtime win over the Atlanta Hawks at Chase Center.

"Before I answer that question, I just want to send my condolences to Mr. Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills, his family, his teammates and the city of Buffalo," Thompson told reporters postgame. "As athletes, sometimes the game can overshadow us as individuals or people, and on behalf of the Warriors organization, we wish him the best. Keeping him in our prayers and hoping for the best possible outcome. Just a tremendous person, and it's bigger than sports."