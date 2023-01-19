Here's What It'll Cost to Attend the 49ers-Cowboys Playoff Game at Levi's Stadium

Football fans hoping to attend Sunday's NFL playoff game between the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara will have to spend a pretty penny.

StubHub said it will cost $3,400 for field level seats, $540 for upper deck seats and $525 for standing room only.

San Francisco enters Sunday's divisional round game on an 11-game winning streak, having defeated the Seattle Seahawks 41-23 in last weekend's wild-card game. Dallas also routed its wild-card opponent, trouncing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-14.

The 49ers and Cowboys met in last year's playoffs during a wild-card game in Dallas. San Francisco came away with a 23-17 victory.