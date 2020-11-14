3 Up, 3 Down: Stats That Matter for Washington in Week 10 Vs. Lions

3 up, 3 down: Stats that matter for Washington vs. Lions originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Even sitting at 2-6 through eight games, Washington remains firmly in the hunt for the NFC East title. After losing last weekend to the Giants, the Burgundy and Gold really needs a win Sunday in Detroit.

Will they get it? Maybe, maybe not.

Good news

1) Star is here — Terry McLaurin now has six 100-yard games in his first 22 career games, which ties him for most in franchise history along with Charlie Brown. His 108 receptions is tied with Jordan Reed for most in his first 22 career games, and his 1,611 yards and 10 TDs are second-most in franchise history through 22 games.

2) Coffee is for closers — Washington allowed just three points in the second half against the Giants last week, the seventh time this season Ron Rivera's squad has allowed 10 points or less in the second half. That also marked the third time the team has allowed three points or less in the second half. This defense really needs to put it together for a full 60 minutes because obviously the talent is there.

3) High tide — J.D. McKissic is having a career year. His 47 targets is a career high, his 34 receptions is tied for a career high (fourth among NFL RBs), his 248 receiving yards is 18 short of a career high (third among NFL RBs) and his 31 receiving yards-per-game are a career high.

Bonus: The Lions are 0-3 at home this season and are one of two teams without a home win this year.

Bad news

1) Sloooooooow starts — Washington has not scored on their opening possession in any game this season. They have gone nine straight games without an opening possession score, the longest streak in the NFL. In five games this year, Washington has failed to score in the first quarter.

2) Lightning doesn't strike twice — Alex Smith threw for 325 yards last week in the loss to New York. Never in his 15-year career has Smith thrown for 300 yards in consecutive games.

3) Don't look at this one. Seriously — Washington has trailed at halftime in seven of their eight games this season, six times by 10 or more points. WFT has now have been outscored 131-69 in the first half this season.