2024 IndyCar Series preview: Schedule, key dates, TV info and drivers to watch

Racing season is in full swing.

After NASCAR and Formula One kicked off their respective campaigns, it's time for IndyCar to do the same.

The NTT IndyCar Series begins this weekend with a street race in St. Petersburg, Fla. That event will be the first of 17 races in the 2024 season, a schedule that is highlighted by the Indianapolis 500 in May.

Between driver changes, schedule tweaks and team rebrands, it's sure to be an exciting IndyCar season.

Here's a full preview of everything you need to know about IndyCar in 2024:

What is the IndyCar Series? How is it different from NASCAR and F1?

You can describe IndyCar Series as a combination between NASCAR and Formula One -- the series is based in the United States (like NASCAR) but races open wheel cars (like F1).

IndyCar races on a variety of different track types, including five ovals, six road courses and four street circuits across the U.S. and Canada. The crown jewel event, of course, is the famed Indy 500 -- which runs each May on Memorial Day Weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

What is the 2024 IndyCar Series schedule?

There are several schedule changes for the upcoming season. For the first time since 2008, IndyCar will run a non-points paying exhibition event -- an All-Star race, of sorts. The Thermal Club $1 Million Challenge will take place on March 24, with the winner earning $1 million.

Elsewhere, the Nashville race will move from a street circuit to the Nashville Superspeedway oval to wrap up the season. It will be the first IndyCar race on the oval since 2008. Texas Motor Speedway was also removed from the schedule after hosting a race since 1997. The Milwaukee Mile will pick up two races for the first time since 2015.

Here's the full IndyCar schedule for 2024:

Round Race name Track Date 1. Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Streets of St. Petersburg March 10 Exhibition The Thermal Club $1 Million Challenge The Thermal Club March 24 2. Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach Streets of Long Beach April 21 3. Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix Barber Motorsports Park April 28 4. Sonsio Grand Prix Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course May 11 5. 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 Indianapolis Motor Speedway May 26 6. Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Streets of Detroit June 2 7. XPEL Grand Prix at Road America Road America June 9 8. Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca June 23 9. Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course July 7 10. Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend Race 1 Iowa Speedway July 13 11. Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend Race 2 Iowa Speedway July 14 12. Honda Indy Toronto Exhibition Place July 21 13. Bommarito Automotive Group 500 World Wide Technology Raceway Aug. 17 14. BitNile.com Grand Prix of Portland Portland International Raceway Aug. 25 15. Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250s Race 1 Milwaukee Mile Aug. 31 16. Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250s Race 2 Milwaukee Mile Sept. 1 17. Big Machine Music City Grand Prix Nashville Superspeedway Sept. 15 2024 NTT IndyCar Series schedule

How to watch IndyCar in 2024

The entire IndyCar schedule will air on NBC networks once again in 2024. Every race will stream live on Peacock, with Toronto and Milwaukee (Race 1) exclusively streaming.

The remaining races will air on either NBC or USA Network.

NBC will have St. Petersburg, Thermal Club, Alabama, Indy GP, Indy 500, Road America, Mid-Ohio, Iowa (Race 1 and 2) and Nashville.

USA Network will have Long Beach, Detroit, Laguna Seca, Gateway, Portland and Milwaukee (Race 2).

When is the 2024 Indy 500?

The 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 is set for Sunday, May 26, 2024, with green flag scheduled for 12:45 p.m. ET.

Who is racing in the IndyCar Series this season? List of teams and drivers

Here's a team-by-team breakdown of the drivers competing this season with their car numbers, statistics and info about their schedule (full-time unless otherwise noted):

Team Penske

Josef Newgarden, No. 2 (29 career wins, two-time champion, defending Indy 500 winner)

Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 (four career wins)

Will Power, No. 12 (39 career wins, two-time champion, 2018 Indy 500 winner)

Chip Ganassi Racing

Kyffin Simpson, No. 4 (19-year-old rookie from Barbados)

Linus Lundqvist, No. 8 (24-year-old rookie from Sweden)

Scott Dixon, No. 9 (55 career wins, six-time champion, 2008 Indy 500 winner)

Alex Palou, No. 10 (nine career wins, two-time champion including 2023)

Marcus Armstrong, No. 11 (first full IndyCar season)

Arrow McLaren

Pato O'Ward, No. 5 (four career wins, McLaren's 2024 F1 reserve driver)

Callum Ilott, No. 6 (only driving St. Petersburg and Thermal Club)

David Malukas, No. 6 (will miss St. Petersburg and Thermal Club due to wrist injury)

Alexander Rossi, No. 7 (eight career wins, 2016 Indy 500 winner)

McLaren-Hendrick

Andretti Global

Colton Herta, No. 26 (seven career wins)

Kyle Kirkwood, No. 27 (two career wins)

Marcus Ericsson, No. 28 (four career wins, 2022 Indy 500 winner)

Marco Andretti, No. 98 (two career wins, will only attempt Indy 500)

A.J. Foyt Racing

Santino Ferruci, No. 14 (one career podium)

Sting Ray Robb, No. 41 (23rd in the standings last season as a rookie)

Ed Carpenter Racing

Christian Rasmussen, No. 20 (rookie, will attempt Indy 500 and 10 other races)

Ed Carpenter, No. 20 (three career wins, will attempt Indy 500 and six other races)

Rinus VeeKay, No. 21 (one career win)

Juncos Hollinger Racing

Romain Grosjean, No. 77 (six career podiums)

Agustín Canapino, No. 78 (21st in the standings last season as a rookie)

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Graham Rahal, No. 15 (six career wins)

Pietro Fittipaldi, No. 30 (first full season, Haas' 2024 F1 reserve driver)

Christian Lundgaard, No. 45 (one career win)

Takuma Sato, No. 75 (six career wins, two-time Indy 500 winner, will only attempt Indy 500)

Meyer Shank Racing

Hélio Castroneves, No. 06 (25 career wins, four-time Indy 500 winner, will only attempt Indy 500)

Felix Rosenqvist, No. 60 (one career win)

Tom Blomqvist, No. 66 (30-year-old rookie from England)

Dale Coyne Racing

Jack Harvey, No. 18 (one career podium, will attempt 14 races)

Nolan Siegel, No. 18 (19-year-old rookie from California, will attempt Indy 500 and three other races)

Colin Braun, No. 51 (35-year-old rookie from Texas, will attempt first two races and potentially more)

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing

Ryan Hunter-Reay, No. 23 (16 career wins, 2012 champion, 2024 Indy 500 winner, will only attempt Indy 500)

Conor Daly, No. 24 (one career podium, will only attempt Indy 500)

Abel Motorsports