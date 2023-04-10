2023 National Siblings Day: How Many Siblings Are in Each Sports League?

2023 National Siblings Day: Which pro sport has the most siblings? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The holiday weekend continued on Monday with National Siblings Day, a time to scour through old photos and restart family group chats.

No where is the sibling dynamic as first opponents and fierce supporters felt more than in sports, with countless family matchups taking place every year.

Just in the past year we saw two historic matchups between brothers.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

In the MLB, Austin and Aaron Nola became the first pair of brothers to face off as an opposing pitcher and hitter in the postseason. Over in the NFL, Jason and Travis Kelce became the first brothers to go against each other in the Super Bowl.

Looking ahead, there’s a chance the NBA postseason could include a clash of siblings as soon as this weekend. If the No. 8 Atlanta Hawks lose their first play-in game but win the second they’ll take on the No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks in a matchup between Aaron Holiday and older brother, Jrue.

Later this summer, the USWNT will head to Australia and New Zealand for the World Cup with a roster that could potentially feature sisters Kristie and Sam Mewis. Back in 2019, Kristie was left off the roster in France while younger sister Sam went on to start for the championship team. Four years later Sam remains sidelined as she recovers from knee surgery while Kristie looks in good position to make the team. We’re still a couple months away from the official roster drop, but that’s definitely a storyline to keep an eye on.

In honor of National Siblings Day on April 10, here’s a more detailed breakdown of some athletic siblings.

How many siblings are there in the NHL?

The NHL’s 31 pairs of brothers is far-and-away the most of any major sports leagues.

The ice also happens to be a great place to relive those sibling rivalries, with fights becoming a staple of the sport.

Nothing like mom and dad watching on as the Joseph brothers take high sticking penalties against each other. 😂 pic.twitter.com/UVyqWEjNDU — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 21, 2023

The complete list of brothers in the NHL this season is:

Joey Anderson and Mikey Anderson

Morgan Barron and Justin Barron

Jordie Benn and Jamie Benn

Jesper Boqvist and Adam Boqvist

Kirby Dach and Colton Dach

Hayden Fleury and Cale Fleury

Nick Foligno and Marcus Foligno

Cal Foote and Nolan Foote

Quinn Hughes and Jack Hughes

Ryan Johansen and Lucas Johansen

Seth Jones and Caleb Jones

Mathieu Joseph and Pierre-Olivier Joseph

Charlie Lindgren and Ryan Lindgren

Michael McLeod and Ryan McLeod

William Nylander and Alexander Nylander

Darren Raddysh and Taylor Raddysh

Brett Ritchie and Nick Ritchie

Jason Robertson and Nick Robertson

Buddy Robinson and Eric Robinson

Luke Schenn and Brayden Schenn

Brendan Smith and Reilly Smith

Givani Smith and Gemel Smith

Eric Staal, Marc Staal and Jordan Staal

Riley Stillman and Chase Stillman

Michael Stone and Mark Stone

Ryan Strome and Dylan Strome

Evgeny Svechnikov and Andrei Svechnikov

Chris Tanev and Brandon Tanev

Tage Thompson and Tyce Thompson

Matthew Tkachuk and Brady Tkachuk

James van Riemsdyk and Trevor van Riemsdyk

How many siblings are there in the NBA?

In a very distant second is the NBA which started the 2022-23 campaign with 13 brothers in the league.

Among these 13 are several sets of teammates including Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo of the Bucks, Evan and Isaiah Mobley of the Cavaliers and Franz and Mortiz Wagner of the Magic.

The complete list of brothers in the NBA this season is:

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kostas Antetokounmpo and Thanasis Antetokounmpo

Julian Champagnie and Justin Champagnie

Stephen Curry and Seth Curry

Juancho Hernangomez and Willy Hernangomez

Aaron Holiday, Jrue Holiday and Justin Holiday

Tre Jones and Tyus Jones

Caleb Martin and Cody Martin

Brook Lopez and Robin Lopez

Caleb Martin and Cody Martin

Jaden McDaniels and Jalen McDaniels

Evan Mobley and Isaiah Mobley

Marcus Morris and Markieff Morris

Franz Wagner and Mortiz Wagner

How many siblings are there in the NFL?

What the NFL lacks in numbers it makes up for in star power.

Among the 21 players with siblings who made NFL rosters last season, twelve of them are Pro-Bowlers. This includes the Kelces, Bosas and Diggs who have all multiple Pro Bowls to their name.

The complete list of brothers in the NFL last season is:

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce

J.J. Watt, T.J. Watt and Derek Watt

Nick Bosa and Joey Bosa

Dalvin Cook and James Cook

Romeo Okwara and Julian Okwara

Stefon Diggs and Trevon Diggs

Zack Martin and Nick Martin

Tremaine Edmunds and Terrell Edmunds

Equanimeous St. Brown and Amon-Ra St. Brown

Cameron Heyward and Connor Heyward

How many siblings are there in the MLB?

It might come as a surprise to some that the league with the richest history currently has the fewest sets of siblings.

There have been 438 groups of brothers in the MLB, according to Baseball Almanac. This includes 20 families with three or more children who debut in the majors, headlined by the Delahanty family who had five sons make the major leagues. Despite the tradition, it’s been nearly 23 years since more than three brothers made the big leagues.

There are currently only eight brothers on major league rosters to start the 2023 season.

The complete list of brothers in the MLB this season are:

Bo Naylor and Josh Naylor

Edwin Diaz and Alexis Diaz

Nick Maton and Phil Maton

Julio Urias and Luis Urias

William Contreras and Willson Contreras

Taylor Rogers and Tyler Rogers

Aaron Nola and Austin Nola

Yuli Gurriel and Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

How many siblings are there in the WNBA?

There were three pairs of sisters in the WNBA this past year -- Chiney and Nneka Ogwumike, Katie Lou and Karlie Samuelson and Erica McCall and DeWanna Bonner.