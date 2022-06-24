Wimbledon

2022 Wimbledon Championships: How to Watch, Who's Playing, Who's Favored to Win

The 2022 Wimbledon Championships is returning to the All England Club. Here’s everything you need to know about the prestigious grasscourt Grand Slam.

By Julia Elbaba

Bring on the strawberries and cream because it’s time for the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

The prestigious grasscourt Grand Slam, known for its strict all-white dress code for competitors and royal patronage, is set to take place in London, England for the 135th time.

In 2021, Wimbledon crowned 20-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic as the men’s champion and Ashleigh Barty, who retired in March, as the women’s champion.

While players and fans are excited to take on the All England Club, the preparation for Wimbledon this year has taken many twists and turns.

Earlier this year, the All England Club made the decision to ban Russian and Belarusian competitors from the event due to the Russia-Ukraine crisis. In response, the ATP and WTA announced they would not be rewarding ranking points for Wimbledon this year.

Even though ranking points have been stripped, competitors will still be granted prize money, in fact, a record-setting amount of 40.3 million pounds ($50.5 million) in player compensation for this year’s Championship.

Another change to this year’s tournament is the addition of playing matches on the middle Sunday, which is usually a day off. All England Lawn Tennis Club chief executive Sally Bolton said the change of tradition would give players and fans more opportunity to enjoy their Wimbledon experience.

As the plot of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships continues to unfold, here’s everything you need to know about the tournament:

When is the 2022 Wimbledon Championships?

The 2022 Wimbledon Championships will begin on Monday, June 27 and end Sunday, July 10.

Where is the 2022 Wimbledon Championships?

The 2022 Wimbledon Championships will be held at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England.

How can I watch the 2022 Wimbledon Championships?

The 2022 Wimbledon Championships can be watched on ESPN.

The full TV schedule is as follows:

Date

Round

Time (ET)

TV Channel

Monday, June 27

First Round

6 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

6 a.m. - 12 p.m.

ESPN

ESPN Deportes

Tuesday, June 28

First Round

6 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

6 a.m. - 12 p.m.

ESPN

ESPN Deportes

Wednesday, June 29

Second Round

6 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

6 a.m. - 12 p.m.

ESPN

ESPN Deportes

Thursday, June 30

Second Round

6:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m

6 a.m. - 12 p.m.

ESPN

ESPN Deportes

Friday, July 1

Third Round

6 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

ESPN

Saturday, July 2

Breakfast at Wimbledon

Third Round

7 a.m. - 8 a.m.

8 a.m. - 1 p.m. 

1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

ESPN

ESPN

ABC

Sunday, July 3

Round of 16

Breakfast at Wimbledon

 

6 a.m. - 9 a.m.

7 a.m. - 8 a.m.

8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

6 a.m. - 4 p.m.

ESPN Deportes

ESPN

ESPN

ABC

ESPN2

Monday, July 4

Round of 16

6 a.m. - 4 p.m.

6 a.m. - 12 p.m.

8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

ESPN2

ESPN Deportes

ESPN

Tuesday, July 5

Women’s Quarterfinals

8 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

ESPN2

ESPN Deportes

Wednesday, July 6

Men’s Quarterfinals

8 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

ESPN

ESPN2

ESPN Deportes

Thursday, July 7

Breakfast at Wimbledon

Women’s Semifinals

 

Mixed Doubles Final

7 a.m. - 8 a.m.

8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

1 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

1 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

ESPN

ESPN

ESPN Deportes

ESPN

Friday, July 8

Breakfast at Wimbledon

Men’s Semifinals

7 a.m. - 8 a.m.

8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

ESPN

ESPN

ESPN Deportes

Saturday, July 9

Breakfast at Wimbledon

Women’s Final

Men’s Doubles Final

8 a.m. - 9 a.m.

9 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

11:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.

ESPN

ESPN/ESPN Deportes

ESPN

Sunday, July 10

Breakfast at Wimbledon

Men’s Final

 

Women’s Doubles Final

8 a.m. - 9 a.m.

9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

12 p.m. - 3 p.m.

ESPN

ESPN

ESPN Deportes

ESPN

Who will play in the 2022 Wimbledon Championships?

Here’s a look at the men’s singles Wimbledon draw:

Here’s a look at the women’s singles Wimbledon draw:

Who is favored to win the men's 2022 Wimbledon Championships?

The Wimbledon grass favors players that hit flat or slice a lot as the court is known to have a low bounce. A successful game plan on the surface is to serve and volley or approach the net to close out points as much as possible. Grass could be unpredictable at times so the shorter the point, the more likely players are able to win a point and ultimately win a match.

On the men’s side, world No. 2 Novak Djokovic is favored to win as the Serb is very comfortable on the grass. The defending champion has won six Wimbledon titles.

Besides Djokovic, Matteo Berrettini has a great chance to win the event. The 26-year-old Italian was last year’s runner-up and won the Stuttgart Open on June 12, defeating Andy Murray.

While Rafael Nadal is entering Wimbledon with tremendous momentum, the 22-time Grand Slam champ does not have the best game style for the grass. Nadal plays with heavy topspin, wearing his opponents down with extreme physicality – a combination that’s perfect for the clay.

Here are the latest odds for the men’s Wimbledon title, according to our partner, PointsBet:

Novak Djokovic, -130

Matteo Berrettini, +500

Rafael Nadal, +750

Hubert Hurkacz, +1200

Carlos Alcaraz, +1200

Felix Auger Aliassime, +1600

Marin Cilic, +2000

Stefanos Tsitsipas, +2800

Nick Kyrgios, +2800

Andy Murray, 6600

Denis Shapovalov, +8000

Taylor Fritz, +8000

Casper Ruud, +10000

Jannik Sinner, +10000

Grigor Dimitrov, +10000

Who is favored to win the women's 2022 Wimbledon Championships?

On the women’s side, it has been the Iga Swiatek show for 2022. 

The 21-year-old, who is on a 35-match winning streak, has not won a Wimbledon title but appears to be the most likely to do so this year.

Other contenders to win the event include Petra Kvitova and Karolina Pliskova, last year’s runner-up who is also a great power player and implements serve and volleying into her game. 

Here are the latest odds for the women’s Wimbledon title, according to our partner, PointsBet:

Iga Swiatek, +160

Ons Jabeur, +750

Coco Gauff, +1100

Simona Halep, 1600

Petra Kvitova, +1800

Angelique Kerber, +2000

Jelena Ostapenko, +2000

Serena Williams, +2200

Belinda Bencic, +2500

Maria Sakkari, +2500

Beatriz Haddad Maia, +2500

Bianca Andreescu, +2800

Garbine Muguruza, +2800

Emma Raducanu, +3300

Karolina Pliskova, +3300

