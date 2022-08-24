2022 Tour Championship: How to watch, TV schedule, tee times originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The PGA Tour season will culminate in Atlanta this weekend.

Twenty-nine golfers are left standing for the 2022 Tour Championship, the final event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs. Along with the actual FedEx Cup, the remaining field will compete for a $75 million purse that includes an $18 million check for the Tour Championship winner.

Scottie Scheffler stands atop the standings after picking up four wins on the tour this year. Patrick Cantlay, the defending Tour Championship winner, is next up after coming out on top at last weekend’s BMW Championship.

One notable omission from the event is Will Zalatoris, who picked up his first career PGA Tour victory earlier this month in the first playoff event, the FedEx St. Jude Championship. The 26-year-old sat third in the playoff standings but will not be in attendance due to a back injury.

Before the event kicks off on Thursday, here’s everything to know in order to watch the 2022 Tour Championship:

When is the 2022 Tour Championship?

The 2022 Tour Championship will take place at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta from Thursday, Aug. 25, through Sunday, Aug. 28.

What TV channel is the 2022 Tour Championship on?

NBC and Golf Channel broadcast the event.

Golf Channel will have complete coverage for the first two rounds on Thursday and Friday. NBC will have the bulk of the action on Saturday and Sunday, though the action for each of the final two rounds will begin on Golf Channel.

Here are the dates and times for TV coverage:

Thursday, Aug. 25: 1-6 p.m. ET on Golf Channel

Friday, Aug. 26: 1-6 p.m. ET on Golf Channel

Saturday, Aug. 27: 1-2:30 p.m. ET on Golf Channel, 2:30-7 p.m. ET on NBC

Sunday, Aug. 28: 12-1:30 p.m. ET on Golf Channel, 1:30-6 p.m. ET on NBC

The tournament can also be streamed on Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app, as well as ESPN+.

2022 Tour Championship tee times and groups

The tournament will be played in pairs.

Players will be matched up based on where they sit in the FedEx Cup Playoffs standings. The top two players will be together, Nos. 3 and 4 will be together, etc.

Here are the notable Round 1 tee times on Thursday:

1:25 p.m. ET: Sungjae Im, Jon Rahm

1:35 p.m. ET: Tony Finau, Sepp Straka

1:45 p.m. ET: Cameron Smith, Rory McIlroy

1:55 p.m. ET: Xander Schauffele, Sam Burns

2:05 p.m. ET: Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay

Full tee times can be found here.

What are the standings heading into the 2022 Tour Championship?

Scheffler and Cantlay will be well ahead of the pack before they even reach the first tee on Thursday.

The Tour Championship uses a “Starting Strokes” method that turns FedEx Cup Playoff points into strokes that give the players at the top of the standings an advantage. For this year’s event, Scheffler will begin 10-under par and Cantlay will begin 8-under par.

For a full breakdown of each player’s score for the start of the event, click here.

2022 Tour Championship odds

Scheffler is the favorite to win the 2022 title, according to our partner, PointsBet. Cantlay isn’t far behind, though:

Scottie Scheffler: +200

Patrick Cantlay: +400

Zander Schauffele: +650

Rory McIlroy: +1000

Jon Rahm: +1400

Cameron Smith: +2000

Tony Finau: +2000

Justin Thomas: +2200

Sam Burns: +2200

Sungjae Im: +2700

Past Tour Championship winners

Here’s a look at the past 10 winners of the Tour Championship:

2012: Brandt Snedeker

2013: Henrik Stenson

2014: Billy Horschel

2015: Jordan Spieth

2016: Rory McIlroy

2017: Xander Schauffele

2018: Tiger Woods

2019: Rory McIlroy

2020: Dustin Johnson

2021: Patrick Cantlay

