2022 NHL playoffs conference finals bracket, how to watch originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The 2022 NHL conference finals are about to begin.

The best talent from the East and West are set to battle it out within their conferences, seeking a spot to compete for the Stanley Cup.

The Battle of Alberta started off in epic fashion, with the Calgary Flames beating the Edmonton Oilers 9-6, tied for the fifth-highest scoring playoff game in NHL history. The Oilers bounced back from that Game 1 loss and rattled off four straight wins to advance to the conference final.

In the other Western Conference second-round series, the Colorado Avalanche defeated the St. Louis Blues 4-2 in a tightly contested matchup. The two teams traded the first two games, but the Avalanche extended the lead to 3-1 and ultimately closed out the matchup.

In the East, the Tampa Bay Lightning swept the Florida Panthers 4-0. The dominant squad is seeking an NHL championship three-peat after lifting the Stanley Cup in 2020 and 2021.

The home team won the first six games of the other Eastern Conference second-round series between the New York Rangers and Carolina Hurricanes. The Rangers bucked the trend in emphatic fashion, earning a dominant 6-2 road win in Game 7 to set up a matchup with the Lightning.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 NHL conference finals:

How can I watch the Stanley Cup Playoffs on TV?

TNT is the home of Western Conference Final coverage in the U.S., while ESPN has the Eastern Conference Final.

Playoff coverage will be available for Canadian viewers via Sportsnet and CBC.

What is the schedule for the conference finals of the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs?

The Conference Finals of the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs begin on Tuesday, May 31, with the Western Conference matchup between the No. 1 Colorado Avalanche and No. 2 Edmonton Oilers.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 NHL Playoffs Conference Finals schedule:

Conference finals

Western Conference

Colorado Avalanche vs. Edmonton Oilers

Game 1: Tuesday, May 31 at 8 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 2: Thursday, June 2 at 8 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 3: Saturday, June 4 at 8 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 4: Monday, June 6 at 8 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 5: Wednesday, June 8*

Game 6: Friday, June 10*

Game 7: Sunday: June 12*

Eastern Conference

New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Game 1: Wednesday, June 1, at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 2: Friday, June 3, at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 3: Sunday, June 5, at 3 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 4: Tuesday, June 7, at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 5: Thursday, June 9, at 8 p.m. ET*

Game 6: Saturday, June 11, at 8 p.m. ET*

Game 7: Tuesday, June 14, at 8 p.m. ET*

* = if necessary