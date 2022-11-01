NFL trade deadline

2022 NFL Trade Deadline Tracker: Live Updates, Rumors and Completed Deals

Keep checking our NFL trade deadline live blog for the latest news, rumors and completed deals before the 4 p.m. deadline.

By Nick Goss

2022 NFL trade deadline live blog: Tracking latest rumors, completed deals

The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, and we've already seen a couple deals get done over the last few days.

The Kansas City Chiefs acquired 2021 first-round pick Kadarius Toney from the New York Giants to bolster their wide receiver depth. The Baltimore Ravens traded for veteran linebacker Roquan Smith in a deal with the Chicago Bears on Monday.

Another AFC team to watch is the New England Patriots.

Curran: For Halloween, Patriots come dressed as a giant question mark

The Patriots have been receiving trade calls on some of their veteran wideouts, including Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne, per NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry. Patriots running back Damien Harris and safety Jabrill Peppers reportedly have drawn interest around the league as well.

New England also could be a buyer Tuesday because it still has a chance to make the playoffs as a wild card team.

The Buffalo Bills have a Super Bowl-caliber team and need to upgrade at running back. They've been linked to Christian McCaffrey (before he went to the 49ers) and Alvin Kamara.

Keep it right here for the latest news, rumors and completed deals before the 4 p.m. deadline. This story will be updated throughout the day.

4:02 p.m.: The Cowboys were surprisingly quiet at the trade deadline.

3:59 p.m.: The Bills have finally upgraded at running back.

https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bills?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bills are trading RB Zack Moss and a sixth-round pick that can go to a fifth-rounder to the #Colts RB Nyheim Hines, sources tell me and @mikegarafolo.

— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) <a href="https://twitter.com/TomPelissero/status/1587536506440261632

3:21 p.m.: The Broncos have made another small move to bolster their pass rush.

https://twitter.com/hashtag/Broncos?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Broncos are trading for #Jets pass-rusher Jacob Martin, source said, one of several players expected to fill the void left by Bradley Chubb. Denver is giving up a 4th round pick in 2024 in exchange for a 2024 5th.

— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) <a href="https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1587524972620091393

2:59 p.m.: The Jaguars are trading for Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who is suspended indefinitely for betting on NFL games.

https://twitter.com/hashtag/Falcons?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Falcons are trading WR Calvin Ridley to the #Jaguars, sources say, in exchange for complex draft compensation that can be worth at maximum a 2023 5th rounder and a 2024 2nd rounder. Ridley is suspended through at least the 2022 season. pic.twitter.com/Zk6Yb7U5F3

— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) <a href="https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1587519717610295296

2:58 p.m.: The Dolphins have been busy today. They dealt reportedly Chase Edmonds to the Broncos earlier Tuesday and now they've acquired Jeff Wilson from the 49ers. 

2:52 p.m.: First-round draft picks are not as difficult to acquire as they used to be.

2:47 p.m.: Bradley Chubb could be staying in Miami for a while.

2:26 p.m.: The Miami Dolphins are making a splash.

1:35 p.m.: The Bears have acquired Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool.

One player unlikely to be traded is Patriots offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn.

https://twitter.com/hashtag/Patriots?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Patriots do not plan to move OT Isaiah Wynn. Seen his name out there but I don't expect anything to happen there.

— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) <a href="https://twitter.com/JFowlerESPN/status/1587495600035168256

12:27 p.m.: The Vikings have made a strong upgrade at tight end, acquiring T.J. Hockenson from the Lions.

https://twitter.com/hashtag/Vikings?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Vikings: TJ Hockenson.
Â 
A huge deal, with the #Vikings sending a 2023 2nd rounder and a 2024 fourth rounder for Hockenson, a 2023 fourth rounder and a 2024 conditional fourth rounder. pic.twitter.com/ryxNrHzGP8

— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) <a href="https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1587480983871299585

11:20 a.m.: The Bears reportedly have interest in Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, per Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus.

11:15 a.m. ET: Let's get caught up on the latest rumors from Tuesday morning.

https://twitter.com/hashtag/Rams?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Rams indeed came w/ 2 1s in Brian Burns talks. The #Panthers are holding onto Burns because he's top-10 pass rusher and want to keep young core. But deadline's not over.

Side note: Rams included Cam Akers in talks w/ CAR https://t.co/3NRUhoLrDw

— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) <a href="https://twitter.com/JFowlerESPN/status/1587451715552481287
https://twitter.com/hashtag/Commanders?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Commanders are expected to release cornerback William Jackson III if there's no trade partner by the deadline. Teams have called on Jackson but no trade has materialized and the back injury was also believed to be a factor. Jackson signed a $40.5M deal in 2021.

— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) <a href="https://twitter.com/JFowlerESPN/status/1587460890672111617
