2022 NFL Hall of Fame Game: How to watch, teams, more originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The first game on the NFL calendar is almost here.

Though the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills will kick off the regular season in what should be an enthralling opener, the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars will be the first to take the field for the 2022 NFL Hall of Fame Game to start the preseason schedule.

Here’s everything you need to know about Thursday’s game:

What is the NFL Hall of Fame Game?

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Game is an annual exhibition game between two teams that kicks off the new NFL season. It takes place on the weekend of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s enshrinement ceremonies.

Where is the NFL Hall of Fame Game?

The game is played in Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, right next to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

When is the 2022 NFL Hall of Fame Game?

The 2022 NFL Hall of Fame Game will kick off on Thursday, Aug. 4 at 8 p.m. ET.

How to watch the 2022 NFL Hall of Fame Game

The 2022 NFL Hall of Fame Game will be broadcasted on NBC and can be streamed on Peacock.

Who is playing in the 2022 NFL Hall of Fame Game?

The Raiders and Jaguars will be facing off in this year’s edition of the Hall of Fame Game. It will be the first time we see Derek Carr and Davante Adams take the field together since their college days at Fresno State, while Josh McDaniels, a Canton native, will make his head coaching debut with the franchise.

On the opposite side of the field is Trevor Lawrence, the No. 1 overall pick in 2021. He is looking for a bounce-back sophomore campaign under Doug Pederson, the former Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl-winning head coach who is in Jacksonville for his first season.

Have the Raiders and Jaguars played in the Hall of Fame Game before?

This is the Raiders’ fourth time competing in the NFL Hall of Fame Game, though it is the first since the team relocated to Las Vegas. For Jacksonville, this is the second time it will feature in the contest. The first was in 1995, which marked the team’s first game as an NFL franchise.

Who is favored to win the 2022 NFL Hall of Fame Game?

Las Vegas is favored to start the new NFL season on a high note, with moneyline odds provided by our betting partner, PointsBet:

Las Vegas Raiders: -136

Jacksonville Jaguars: +115

Editor's note: All odds are provided by our partner, PointsBet. PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links