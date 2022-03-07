Tracking the Latest 2022 NFL Free Agency Rumors and Signings

It's nearly time for NFL free agents to cash in.

Players will get paid and teams will fill voids when free agency officially begins on March 16 at 4 p.m. ET. Teams can begin negotiating with unrestricted free agents two days prior during the legal tampering period that starts March 14 at 12 p.m. ET.

With players like Davante Adams, Von Miller and Jameis Winston set to hit the open market, some big names could be on the move.

Follow this live tracker for the latest free agency rumors, agreements and signings around the NFL.