2022 NFL Draft: Roundup of each first-round trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

There was plenty of dealing in Las Vegas on Thursday, and not just at the casinos.

The 2022 NFL Draft got off to an unusual start in Sin City on Thursday with five defensive players coming off the board to begin the first round. There was only one quarterback taken in the entire first round, and he didn’t even get selected until No. 20 overall.

The theme of the night, however, was trades. From No. 11 through No. 32, there were nine swaps that featured first-round picks. That’s the highest number in a first round since 2004, and it doesn’t even include the flurry of blockbuster trades that took place in the lead-up to the draft.

On Thursday, some teams packaged draft capital to move up and take a coveted player, while a pair of teams acquired established receivers as part of draft-day deals.

With so many deals taking place in such a short span, here’s a look at each move from the 2022 first round (listed by the primary pick involved in each move):

No. 11

New Orleans Saints receive: No. 11 pick (WR Chris Olave)

Washington Commanders receive: No. 16 pick (WR Jahan Dotson), No. 98 pick, No. 120 pick

No. 12

Detroit Lions receive: No. 12 pick (WR Jameson Williams), No. 46 pick

Minnesota Vikings receive: No. 32 pick, No. 34 pick, No. 66 pick

No. 13

Philadelphia Eagles receive: No. 13 pick (DT Jordan Davis)

Houston Texans receive: No. 15 pick (G Kenyon Green), No. 124 pick, No. 162 pick, No. 166 pick

No. 18

Tennessee Titans receive: No. 18 pick (WR Treylon Burks), No. 101 pick

Philadelphia Eagles receive: WR A.J. Brown

No. 21

Kansas City Chiefs receive: No. 21 pick (CB Trent McDuffie)

New England Patriots receive: No. 29 pick (G Cole Strange), No. 94 pick, No. 121 pick

No. 23

Baltimore Ravens receive: No. 23 pick

Arizona Cardinals receive: WR Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, No. 100 pick

No. 23

Buffalo Bills receive: No. 23 pick (CB Kaiir Elam)

Baltimore Ravens receive: No. 25 pick (C Tyler Linderbaum), No. 130 pick

No. 26

New York Jets receive: No. 26 pick (DE Jermaine Johnson II), No. 101 pick

Tennessee Titans receive: No. 35 pick, No. 69 pick, No. 163 pick

No. 27

Jacksonville Jaguars receive: No. 27 pick (LB Devin Lloyd)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers receive: No. 33 pick, No. 106 pick, No. 180 pick