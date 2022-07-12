2022 MLB Home Run Derby: List of Participants at Dodger Stadium

2022 Home Run Derby: List of participants at Dodger Stadium originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Who’s ready for moonshots in the City of Stars?

Major League Baseball’s All-Star festivities will take place at Dodger Stadium next week. The full All-Star Game rosters have been revealed, and now participants for Monday’s Home Run Derby are beginning to trickle in.

Which sluggers are stepping up to the plate in Los Angeles? Here’s a running list of players who are confirmed for the eight-player field:

Pete Alonso, New York Mets

Alonso is aiming for a three-peat.

The Mets All-Star first baseman has reigned victorious at back-to-back Home Run Derbies, winning his first title in Cleveland in 2019 and defending his title in Colorado last season. He earned his second career All-Star bid this year, tallying 23 home runs and an MLB-leading 72 RBIs so far this season.

With a third Derby win, Alonso would tie Ken Griffey Jr. for the most in MLB history.

Albert Pujols, St. Louis Cardinals

Pujols is making his final All-Star appearance an eventful one.

The Cardinals first baseman was named a “special selection” for the 2022 All-Star Game along with Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera. He will also be in the spotlight on Monday, as he enters his fifth Home Run Derby and chases his first win.

For the season, Pujols has five homers in 49 games.

Kyle Schwarber, Philadelphia Phillies

One of baseball’s hottest hitters will look to keep things going in the Home Run Derby.

Schwarber was named the NL Player of the Month for June after crushing 12 home runs and driving in 27 runs. That momentum has carried into July, as Schwarber is up to an NL-leading 28 home runs on the season.

The Phillies first baseman will make his Home Run Derby debut on Monday before participating in his second straight All-Star Game on Tuesday.

Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves

Acuña is back in a big way this season.

The Braves outfielder missed the team’s 2021 World Series run after suffering a torn ACL last July. He made his 2022 debut in late April and has returned to All-Star form, contributing eight homers, 22 RBIs and 17 stolen bases in 54 games. Fans showed how much they wanted to see Acuña in the All-Star Game, making him the NL’s leading vote-getter.

This is Acuña’s second Home Run Derby appearance. He lost to Alonso in the 2019 semifinals in his Derby debut.

Juan Soto, Washington Nationals

The Nationals’ lone All-Star will be one of the top players to watch in L.A.

Soto earned his second straight All-Star appearance as a reserve. The 23-year-old outfielder has been a bright spot for the last-place Nats, hitting 17 homers to go along with 37 RBIs so far.

Like Acuña, Soto’s first Home Run Derby ended in the semifinals against Alonso, this time in 2021. Now, Soto is looking to get past his NL East counterpart and lift the Home Run Derby trophy.