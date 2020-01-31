Safeway Distribution Center Closing Will Cut 520 Jobs

A Safeway grocery store distribution center in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, is set to close in August, leaving 520 employees without a job, according to a notice through the Maryland Department of Labor on Wednesday.

In 2016, there were plans to close the warehouse, but soon after, those plans were halted.

Operations will shift to a distribution center in Pennsylvania, which will add 300 new jobs.

Albertsons Companies, the parent company responsible for the closure, plans to offer transfers to some of the Maryland employees.

"I have to change my plans, like an emergency," employee Steve Nasella said.