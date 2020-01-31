Local
PRINCE GEORGES COUNTY

Safeway Distribution Center Closing Will Cut 520 Jobs

Safeway's parent company is making a change in distribution operations, and that change is going to cost hundreds of jobs here in Prince George's County

By Megan McGrath, Derrick Ward and Sydney Coplin

A Safeway grocery store distribution center in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, is set to close in August, leaving 520 employees without a job, according to a notice through the Maryland Department of Labor on Wednesday. 

In 2016, there were plans to close the warehouse, but soon after, those plans were halted.

Operations will shift to a distribution center in Pennsylvania, which will add 300 new jobs.

Albertsons Companies, the parent company responsible for the closure, plans to offer transfers to some of the Maryland employees.

"I have to change my plans, like an emergency," employee Steve Nasella said.

