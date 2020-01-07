Richmond Asks Assembly for Control Over Confederate Statues

Virginia's capital city has voted to ask the General Assembly for local control over Confederate monuments on city-owned land. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the Richmond City Council voted 6-2 at a special meeting on Monday.

Richmond has a prominent display of Confederate statues and has long debated whether to remove or alter them. State law prohibits local governments from moving or changing such memorials. But some proponents believe there's potential the law could change now that Democrats control the Assembly, which convenes again on Wednesday.

Opponents of the resolution said their constituents would rather the city focus on other priorities.