Protesters Ripped, Set Fire to BLM Signs at Two DC Churches, Organizers Respond

Black Lives Matter D.C. are condemning vandalism to two downtown churches that took place during Saturday night's protests, claiming D.C. police officers "physically protected white supremacists, as they threatened lives, damaged historic churches and destroyed and burned property."

Black Lives Matter organizers and one of the churches claim the damage was done by members of the "Proud Boys" and by supporters of President Donald Trump.

Footage of the incidents obtained by News4 appear to show protesters setting fire to a BLM sign at Asbury United Methodist Church and tearing a sign off the Metropolitan African Methodist Episcopal, then ripping it in half.

"Last night demonstrators who were part of the MAGA gatherings tore down our Black Lives Matter sign and literally burned it in the street," Rev. Dr. Ianther M. Mills, Senior Pastor of the Asbury United Methodist Church wrote in a statement.

"Seeing this act on video made me both indignant and determined to fight the evil that has reared its ugly head," Rev. Mills wrote. "We had been so confident that no one would ever vandalize the church, but it has happened."

Proud Boys tear down another Black Lives Matter board from the Metropolitan African Methodist Episcopal Church #DC #MarchForTrump #DefendDC #ProudBoys pic.twitter.com/ml1TbhV98Q — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) December 13, 2020

"The people of D.C. need to be clear MPD physically protected white supremacists, as they threatened lives, damaged historic churches and destroyed and burned property," said April Goggans, a core organizer with Black Lives Matter DC. "MPD allowed Proud Boys to physically attack D.C. residents who stood against white supremacy.”

Black Lives Matter D.C. leaders will hold a news conference Sunday at 2 p.m. at Black Lives Matter Plaza in downtown D.C. to call on Mayor Muriel Bowser to protect District residents from "Trump supporters and white supremacists" and to hold the police "accountable for enabling white supremacist violence."

“DC’s faith-based organizations are at the very heart of our community, giving us hope in the face of darkness," Bowser wrote in a statement Sunday.

"An attack on them is an attack on all of us," she wrote. "The Mayor’s Office of Religious Affairs and the Metropolitan Police Department are engaging the impacted houses of worship today, and anyone with information or video in the area of the houses of worship should call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.”

Smashing the Black Lives Matter boards on the streets of DC tonight as the March For Trump continues #DC #MarchForTrump #DefendDC #ProudBoys pic.twitter.com/AdX3nVeR7h — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) December 13, 2020

“We demand that Mayor Bowser and the D.C. Council protect the people of D.C. and promote the values of Black Lives Matter Plaza by taking immediate action to hold the police department accountable and to protect our civil and human rights,” the organizers' statement reads.

D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department responded that they are aware of the incidents in question.

"We take these offenses seriously and we are currently investigating them as a possible hate crimes. If anyone has any information we ask that they call 202-727-9099 or text 50411," D.C. police wrote.

The vandalism happened amid clashes between supporters of President Donald Trump and counterprotesters Saturday night. Earlier in the day, Trump supporters rallied in the District. In late afternoon, police said that beyond minor scuffles, there had been no major acts of violence or criminal activity.

But tensions rose later Saturday, as widespread but sporadic clashes broke out downtown.

In other incidents during Saturday night's clashes, two other demonstrators were transported with minor medical injuries, and two D.C. police officers were also injured during the night, suffering non-life threatening injuries near 16th and K streets.

