Prison Officials ID Inmate Killed in Apparent Attack in Cell

Authorities have publicly identified a Virginia inmate killed when another prisoner apparently attacked him in a cell.

The Virginia Department of Corrections said in a news release that 47-year-old Gregory Pierce, an inmate at Wallens Ridge State Prison, was pronounced dead Saturday at Lonesome Pine Hospital in Big Stone Gap, in the western part of the state.

Pierce was serving multiple life sentences for sex crimes, including rape, officials said.

The inmate suspected of killing him is serving a life sentence for murder, according to the corrections department.

No charges were immediately reported. The incident remains under investigation, officials said.