Prince George's Police Search for Suspect in Deadly Mall Shooting

Investigators in Prince George's County, Maryland, are asking for the public's help to find a person they suspect of shooting and killing a man inside a mall Thursday afternoon.

Darrion Herring, 20, died in the shooting in the mall's food court, police said Friday.

Prince George's County police released surveillance photos of the suspect.

We are seeking the public's assistance in locating and identifying the individual pictured below. He is wanted for the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Darrion Herring of Hyattsville.https://t.co/8Xlao3ivmS pic.twitter.com/HM2tMnNpF2 — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) August 19, 2022

Police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case.

Hyattsville and county police officers responded to the shooting at 3500 East West Highway about 4 p.m. Numerous police cruisers, ambulances and fire trucks swarmed the mall parking lot before police determined it was not an active threat.

“Our officers, our local partners responded quickly and made contact with witnesses, made contact with our partners in mall security and obtained video footage,” Hyattsville Police Chief Jarod Towers said Thursday.

At least a couple dozen people were standing and sitting outside of the mall as police investigated the shooting.

"It was crazy, you know, I was with my fam and all that ... So, we see a bunch of people running, and I'm like, 'Hold on, a fight about to go down.' Wasn't no fight, man," one witness told News4.

"While this is an isolated incident, we are nonetheless troubled. We are thankful for the PGCPD’s prompt response. We will continue to work collaboratively with them on their investigation," the mall said in a statement.

Two teenage boys were arrested after a man was shot and killed inside the same mall in March. DaQuan Dockery, 22, died inside a store in the mall. Two 16-year-old boys were charged as adults.

“The Mall at Prince George’s has had two homicides this year,” Towers said. “The mall has been aggressively stepping up security efforts. We have a very strong partnership here with the mall security and mall management.”

