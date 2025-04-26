World Pride events pulled from Kennedy Center for LGBTQ+ safety

Organizers said they are moving a week’s worth of events for World Pride DC away from the Kennedy Center, saying they didn’t have another choice as they try to protect the LGBTQ+ community.

A representative for Capital Pride Alliance confirmed The Tapestry of Pride at the Kennedy Center has been canceled. The events were billed as a “celebration of diversity and unity.”

The Associated Press first reported the events scheduled from June 5 to June 8 have been quietly canceled or moved to other venues.

Last month, hundreds of demonstrators marched to the Kennedy Center in response to what they describe as President Donald Trump’s hostile takeover. In February, the president removed and replaced members of the Kennedy Center Board of Trustees after proclaiming there would be “no more drag shows or anti-American propaganda,” saying it was time for a golden age of American arts and culture.

Days after that, the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington, DC announced its May concert with the National Symphony Orchestra had been canceled.

On Friday, a representative for Capital Pride Alliance released a statement saying, “The reporting by the AP is accurate, but to be clear, not all of the Tapestry of Pride events were canceled by the Kennedy Center. As stated, events being produced by the Capital Pride Alliance have been proactively relocated by CPA to ensure our entire LGBTQ+ community will be welcome. These events have not been canceled.”

Those events will take place at the World Pride Welcome Center in D.C.

