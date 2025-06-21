Woman accused of spitting on Ed Martin faces new charges of assaulting U.S. marshals

A woman accused of spitting on former interim U.S. Attorney for D.C. Ed Martin faces additional charges for allegedly spitting on U.S. marshals trying to take her into custody for violating conditions of her release.

As Newsmax interviewed Martin on a D.C. sidewalk May 8, Emily Sommer approached while walking her dog and spit on Martin’s shoulder, according to federal prosecutors.

“I am Emily Sommer, and you are served,” she said before quickly walking away.

U.S. marshals took the name they heard in the video captured by Newsmax and looked through databases where they found a booking photo and compared it to the image they had on camera, according to the criminal complaint.

Then investigators noticed several posts to X in which a woman named Emily Sommer responded to multiple posts made by Martin. She seemingly bragged about the encounter with Martin, writing that it was a pleasure to “spit in your face.”

Sommer was arrested May 22, charged in federal court with assault and released.

Sommer was told not to contact Martin, but on June 3, prosecutors noticed three posts by Sommer on X, writing directly to Martin, prosecutors said.

She wrote, “You mad, bro? You got fired and then caught a loogie to the shoulder.” And, “I’ll make sure DC eats you alive and spits you back out.”

After a motion was filed to revoke her release, Sommer was taken to the D.C. jail.

Now, she faces two additional assault charges for allegedly kicking and spitting on two U.S. marshals as they tried to take her into custody.

Sommer is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

News4 reached out to Sommer’s public defender but has not heard back.

