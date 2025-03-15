Protesters crowd National Mall calling for Trump impeachment

Protesters on the National Mall — many of them veterans — called for the impeachment of President Donald Trump Friday.

Homemade signs denouncing Trump and Elon Musk and demanding the president be removed from office were everywhere — “No kings! No DOGE! No cuts to VA!” “Stop the coup,” and “I serve no kings.”

For well over an hour, they listened to speakers point out what they called Trump’s abuse of the office of the presidency.

They included Harry Dunn, a former Capitol Police officer who fought the mob Jan. 6 and ran for Congress in Maryland.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

“Donald Trump has referred to Jan. 6 as a day of love,” he said. “This right here is love. I feel this; I love you all. And you all make me, you all give me whatever the hell I’ve got inside of me that makes me want to keep going and not stop.”

Comedian Cliff Cash and the Fourteenth Now — a group calling for Trump’s removal — organized the rally.

“You cannot beat lawless people with laws,” Cash said. “You cannot beat people with rules who do not and have not ever followed rules.”

At times, the crowd broke into chants of “Traitor!”

“I’m down here for everyone on that wall, I’m down here for veterans, I’m down here for America,” one protester said. “I’m down here because this needs to be done.”

“I’m here in solidarity, because what’s happening to our country is not right, and we’re standing here looking at the Capitol watching our Congress not do their job,” another protester said.

Some got emotional.

“I know we’re on the eve of the CR expiring,” another said. “We don’t know what’s going to happen. The country’s being torn apart. My colleagues are unemployed, right now. It’s pretty emotional.”

Get the D.C. area's top news and weather delivered to your inbox every morning. Sign up for First & 4Most, our free newsletter.