President Trump plans executive order on DC public safety

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser confirmed reports that President Donald Trump is poised to sign an executive order aimed at public safety and homeless encampments in the District.

It would increase criminal penalties for some violent crimes as well as smaller, quality-of-life crimes like public urination.

The executive order, first reported by the Washington Post, would also order the clearing of homeless encampments in the District and removal of graffiti from monuments.

Bowser acknowledged Wednesday the White House briefed her on the executive order.

“We haven't seen it and we have had a briefing that I would call at the 30,000-foot level,” she said. “And I'm not sure if it was complete. So, that's why I have asked to see anything that they would move related to the District. And they have committed to working through it with us, to telling us what the intent is.”

The mayor declined to criticize the executive order or provide specifics on what the White House told her.

Trump is expected to sign the order as soon as Friday.