International travel worries some green card holders

With all the immigration changes the Trump administration has made, some green card holders say they are confused whether they can leave the United States without putting their permanent residency at risk.

Social media posts have generated fear among some green card holders about whether or not they risk losing their permanent residency status by traveling outside of the U.S.

“In our communities, we are always trying to connect with our families and just going outside the U.S. and traveling to other countries, visiting our families,” D.C. resident Laura said.

She said the new administration has her second-guessing whether it’s a good idea to visit her family.

“We always want to connect with them, but nowadays, it’s hard and you have to think twice if you want to go see them, because maybe the coming back and the getting back here is going to be a little more difficult, a little bit more stressful, and just adding steps towards that already may be confusing process or maybe not confusing but just struggling process of too many steps to come back to your home,” Laura said.

Katherine Canto, who specializes in immigration law, said the first thing to know is anyone whose immigration cases have not reached a conclusion should not travel outside of the U.S. and expect to be able to return without issue.

“Someone who has a pending residency or a green card, they shouldn’t travel, I mean, unless they have an emergency, just because of the situation that we are living at at this point,” Canto said.

Felix Contarero, who says he has been in the U.S. for almost 20 years, thinks some may choose to take that risk, anyway.

“It’s like a challenge for people,” he said. “They try to get out traveling and they don’t have concluded the paperwork or the visa … and if they do, they decide.”

While experts recommend checking with an immigration attorney before making any travel decisions, Canto said green card holders should be fine, as long as it’s up to date.

“For any other green card holder that wants to travel, if they don’t have any of these issues, they will be able to travel safely,” she said. “One thing to remember is that any green card holder has a limited time that they can be outside without any issues.”

Those who have a green card should not spend more than 12 consecutive months outside of the U.S. or their status may be compromised.

