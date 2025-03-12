FEMA cancels firefighter academy classes amid reduction in federal workforce

The Trump administration's attempts to reduce the federal workforce and cut programs are affecting the fire service.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency canceled classes at the National Firefighter Academy in Emmitsburg, Maryland. Thousands of firefighters from across the country have received specialized training there for decades.

The academy — created in the 1970s to combat fire fatalities — is considered a world-class destination for training where firefighters from across the U.S. go to learn investigative techniques, safety and life-saving skills.

But the future of the training facility is in doubt. FEMA suddenly canceled virtual and in-person classes Friday.

“There were students on campus in classes that were interrupted around noon on Friday that I understand that were told to immediately pack up and depart campus,” said Lori Moore-Merrell, who served as U.S. fire administrator under President Joe Biden.

An executive fire officer advanced training course set to start Monday abruptly was halted.

FEMA emailed participants that classes were canceled and programming was under review to ensure it meets Trump administration priorities.

“The issue comes down to the process and how we just everything down and turn all these people’s lives upside down without really articulating what a plan is and what the future will hold,” former Prince George’s County Fire Chief Marc Bashoor said.

Critics suggest an audit could be performed without stopping the training.

“And now we have a huge impact of wildfire and these conflagrations that are happening,” Moore-Merrell said. “So, there could not be a worse time, and when we’re seeing the escalation of fire in the nation, to close our national fire academy

Bashoor foresees a decline in skills over time if the programs are not restored.

“You'll just find poor decision-making occur,” he said. “And sooner or later, will someone die? It's possible. I hate to be that alarmist about it, but that's what we train for.”

There's no word on how long it will take to evaluate the program.

Officials urge those who disagree with the decision to reach out to their representatives in Congress.

FEMA did not respond to News4’s request for comment.

