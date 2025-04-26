DC US attorney takes on licensed pot shop, defends record ahead of confirmation

President Donald Trump’s pick to become the next U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, Ed Martin, is in the midst of a contentious U.S. Senate confirmation process. Martin, who has served as interim U.S. attorney since Trump took office, faces questions about his truthfulness, his representation of Jan. 6 defendants as a private defense attorney and comments he made supporting a Nazi sympathizer.

On Friday, Martin opened a new chapter in his still nascent term by getting involved in a growing dispute in a D.C. neighborhood over the proximity of a licensed medical cannabis store to area schools.

For well over a year, a parent-driven group has clashed with District officials and Green Theory, a licensed medical marijuana dispensary on MacArthur Boulevard, over D.C. law that prohibits medical dispensaries within 300 feet of schools unless they are located in a commercial zone. The group wants D.C. to instead follow federal law that prohibits the sale of marijuana within 1,000 feet of schools.

In the letter Martin sent Green Theory's licensees Friday, he writes: "I am concerned that you are in violation of federal laws, which are intended to protect children," saying the store is within 1,000 feet of several area schools. The letter reminds them even their landlords could face criminal prosecution or civil penalties.

Martin told News4 in an exclusive interview that he hadn’t reviewed the shop’s compliance history and said his concern is more about the impact on young passersby. And while he acknowledged this matter “doesn't rise to the top" of the city’s most pressing concerns, he wants to focus some of his energy as the District’s chief prosecutor on what he called “quality-of-life” issues.

“You apply the facts to the law, but you do it in the context of what the community is going through at that moment,” he said.

News4 spoke with one of the shop’s licensees. He declined to be identified or give an interview, but said his store has a license in good standing from D.C., which approved its location under local medical cannabis program law. News4 also reached out to District officials for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Martin said the letter to the store is only a request for information.

“I want to get to the bottom of it,” Martin told News4. “My instinct is that it shouldn't be in the community based on what I saw from the parents, but I think people and businesses deserve the opportunity to look at it and interact.”

Ed Martin facing contentious Senate confirmation

Martin’s interest in the dispensary debate comes as he’s facing a contentious confirmation process before the Senate, with some Democrats calling for Martin to answer questions in what would be a rare public hearing.

Earlier this month, Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., placed a hold on Martin’s nomination, accusing Martin of "openly threatening and intimidating political opponents, dismissing charges against his own clients, firing public servants for their roles in legitimate investigations, and using his office as a cudgel to chill dissent and free speech," according to NBC News.

As an attorney in private practice, Martin backed false claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen and defended three Jan. 6 defendants. Once they were pardoned by Trump and Martin was appointed interim U.S. attorney, he signed paperwork related to the dismissals of some of those January 6th cases. Martin says he did nothing improper.

Since then, Martin has faced criticism and dozens of questions to clarify his record from senators considering his nomination.

Last week Martin disclosed more than 150 appearances on Russian state media that Democratic senators say he hadn’t previously disclosed. This week, Martin apologized in an interview with forward.com for praising a January 6th defendant – whom the Department of Justice described as a Nazi sympathizer in court proceedings -- as ‘extraordinary’ at a public event last year.

"I certainly don't agree with what he said. I don't condone it, Martin told News4 Friday. Asked if he should have known about the man’s past earlier, Martin said, “I wish I did."

Still, Martin said feels “really good” about the confirmation process.

“One of the reasons I was happy to get in office was to have a record to talk about. And that's probably good and bad, right? People say: What about this? What about that? But I think that's a stronger way to say: “This is who I am. This is what I do,” Martin told News4. “The president has nominated me. I'm confident that that's the right decision.”

Martin on budget, public safety and Trayon White

If confirmed, Martin would serve as D.C.’s top prosecutor and lead an office with hundreds of attorneys.

Asked about D.C.’s budget troubles and having to potentially cut hundreds of millions from local spending, Martin expressed concern about what it would mean for public safety.

“Do I care about the budget?” Martin asked. “You're darn right, I do. I care about making sure the budget is covering the cops.”

On indicted Councilmember Trayon White, who is facing trial for alleged bribery in office, Martin did not weigh in. White has been removed from the council, but is running for re-election while under indictment. He has pleaded not guilty to the federal charge.

Asked if White should be removed from the ballot, Martin said: “That's not my call. We're glad that he has paid the price or has gotten where he is, but that's not my call on that.”

For now, it’s unclear whether Martin’s interest in the Palisades dispensary dispute will extend to similar businesses across the District.

He said Friday he has a good relationship with D.C.'s police chief and Mayor Muriel Bowser, but said he hadn't informed them of his letter regarding the dispensary issue before sending it. He also said he doesn't see this missive as an encroachment on D.C.’s local control.

“Local control only works if the local partners are doing the things that are best for the community,” Martin said, later adding: “Ultimately, we've got a role and we're going to play that role.”

