Zelenskyy says U.S.-Ukraine relationship can be salvaged

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that he believes he will be able to salvage his relationship with the United States following his contentious meeting in the Oval Office on Friday with President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

Zelenskyy said he was still willing to sign a deal granting the United States access to Ukraine's rare-earth minerals, which was supposed to be the original purpose of his trip to Washington last week.

"If we agreed that it [the deal] will be signed, from our side we are ready to sign. I honestly think the United States will be ready, as well. Maybe they need time to analyze some things," Zelenskyy told reporters in London on Sunday, via a translator, after a meeting with European leaders.

"As regards salvaging the relationship, I think our relationship will continue," he added.

Reiterating a desire to continue a dialogue with Washington, Zelenskyy said future discussions should happen behind closed doors.

"I do not think it's right when such discussions are totally open. ... The format of what happened, I don't think it brought something positive or additional to us as partners," he said.

After the exchange with Trump and Vance — during which they said Zelenskyy had not expressed enough gratitude for U.S. support of his country — Zelenskyy got a warm reception from British leaders in London and joined a summit with European leaders this weekend.

The Oval Office blow-up came amid escalating tensions between the United States and Ukraine in recent weeks, with Trump calling Zelenskyy a “dictator” and falsely accusing Ukraine of having initiated the war with Russia.

Some Trump allies in Washington have written off Zelenskyy as “not ready” to make peace. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said Sunday on NBC News' “Meet the Press” that Zelenskyy “needs to come to his senses and come back to the table in gratitude or someone else needs to lead the country.”

Johnson’s comments echo those of Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., who said after the meeting Friday that he was not sure whether the United States could do business with Zelenskyy again.

“Either needs to resign and send somebody over that we can do business with, or he needs to change,” Graham said.

During the shouting match at the Oval Office last week, Trump told Zelenskyy he did not have “the cards” to continue the war, adding that Zelenskyy was “gambling with World War III” and was a “tough guy” only because of the United States’ aid to his country.

“He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office,” Trump said later on Truth Social. “He can come back when he is ready for Peace.”

In an interview with Fox News’ Bret Baier after the exchange, Zelenskyy thanked the United States for its support to Ukraine but refused to apologize for the meeting in the Oval Office, saying he respected Trump and the American people.

“I think that we have to be very open and very honest, and I’m not sure that we did something bad,” he said.

