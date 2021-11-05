dc protests

‘We Want to Live': Climate Protesters Follow Sen. Manchin in Southwest DC

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin was surrounded by demonstrators chanting at The Wharf

By Sophia Barnes

Climate change protesters followed Sen. Joe Manchin into a building near the Southwest Waterfront in Washington, D.C., chanting, “we want to live.”

The group Hunger Strike 4 Climate Justice shared video of the confrontation Thursday that shows a crowd surrounding Manchin as he walked through The Wharf development.

Neither Manchin, a Democrat representing West Virginia, nor a group appearing to travel with him responded.

At one point, a protester appears to stumble and Machin put out a hand and asked, Are you OK?", the video shows.

Manchin has faced criticism from progressives for withholding support from legislation key to President Joe Biden’s agenda on climate change and social policy.

The protest group says Manchin stands in the way of bold climate legislation.  

