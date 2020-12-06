Confederate statues

Virginia Panel to Decide on Replacement for Lee Statue at US Capitol

By Associated Press

Statue of Robert E. Lee in the US Capitol
NBC Washington

A state panel in Virginia will soon make a decision about the replacement for Virginia’s Robert E. Lee statue at the U.S. Capitol.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the Commission For Historical Statues In The United States Capitol is expected to make its recommendation on Dec. 16.

The recommendation will be made to Virginia's General Assembly.

Download our free NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get the latest local news and weather.

Like every other state, Virginia has two representatives in the Statuary Hall Collection at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. The state's other statue is of George Washington.

Virginia picked Lee, the Confederate general, for one of its statues in 1909. The eight-member commission voted earlier this year to take down the Lee statute.

The Virginia Department of Historic Resources has been researching potential replacements while receiving suggestions from the public. The department is helping develop a list of five finalists for the panel’s consideration.

Virginia Nov 13

Panel to Hear Ideas for Replacing Virginia's Lee Statue in US Capitol

Virginia Jul 27

Virginia Panel Recommends Removing Lee Statue in US Capitol

Names that have been mentioned most often include former Secretary of State and Secretary of Defense George C. Marshall. Another is civil rights attorney Oliver W. Hill Sr.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Confederate statuesRobert E. LeeRobert E. Lee Statue
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us