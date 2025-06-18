Jay Jones wins Democratic nomination for Virginia attorney general

Former Del. Jay Jones will look to be the face of legal resistance to President Donald Trump in Virginia after winning the Democratic nomination for attorney general.

The race was closely watched among the down-ballot contests in Tuesday’s Democratic primary election. He will face Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares in the November general election.

Democrats are also nominating a candidate for lieutenant governor from a field of six candidates, who remained locked in a tight races Tuesday night.

The races will set the stage for Democrats seeking to round out their ticket ahead of the November general election. Virginia’s off-year elections typically draw national attention as a possible bellwether for politicians as they head into midterms in 2026.

Jones defeated Shannon Taylor for the Democratic nomination in the race for attorney general despite his opponent casting him as lacking criminal prosecutorial experience.

Jones, who represented Norfolk in the House of Delegates for four years, comes from a long line of Hampton Roads politicians.

His father was also a delegate, and his grandfather was the first Black member of the Norfolk School Board. Jones previously ran for attorney general in 2021 but lost the primary to Democratic incumbent Mark Herring.

Virginia's November election will be historic

Democrat Ghazala Hashmi leads Levar Stoney in the primary battle for lieutenant governor by a narrow margin. Four other candidates also ran for the Democrats' nomination.

Ballots remained to be counted, and close margins made the race too early to call.

The races determine Democrats' statewide ticket and set the stage for a bellwether election later this year. Most of the nominees slated to be at the top of the November ticket have already been picked, and Republicans don't have a statewide primary with their candidates set.

In the governor's race, Democrat Abigail Spanberger, who ran for the Democratic nomination unopposed, will battle Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears — the only Republican who qualified for the ballot.

Their candidacies all but guarantee that Virginia will have a female governor — a first in the state’s history since Patrick Henry’s governorship nearly 250 years ago.

Virginia is one of two states that host statewide elections the year after a presidential election — New Jersey is the other — and the races are typically seen as referendums on the party in power before Congress heads into midterm elections.

Analysts will be looking for clues in both states about voter sentiment with President Donald Trump back in the Oval Office and Republicans controlling power in Washington.

Democrats’ hold on Virginia has slipped in recent years, moving it close to swing-state status nationally. Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin beat former Gov. Terry McAuliffe in 2021. And although Democrats narrowly gained back complete control of the Legislature in a 2023 election, then-Vice President Kamala Harris won Virginia last year by less than six points, compared to former President Joe Biden’s 10-point lead in 2020.

Still, Democrats have history on their side: The party of the sitting president typically suffers defeat in Virginia’s statewide races. And considering Trump has never won the state, Democrats are probably better positioned to make gains once their ticket solidifies.

A Republican ticket for a divided party

Only one Republican candidate in each statewide contest is advancing to the ballot.

Earle-Sears became the gubernatorial nominee after Republicans Dave LaRock and Amanda Chase failed to collect enough signatures to qualify for the ballot. Both LaRock and Chase initially challenged Earle-Sears for not being fully aligned with Trump.

Conservative talk-radio host John Reid became the de facto nominee for lieutenant governor after his primary opponent left the race, and despite intraparty quarreling over whether he was tied to a social media account reposting pornography.

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares sailed to his spot on the ballot after announcing his reelection bid.

Olivia Diaz is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

