U.S. Officials Believe China May Be Providing Russia Non-Lethal Military Assistance in Ukraine War

The U.S. believes China may be providing non-lethal military assistance to Russia for use in Ukraine, according to four US officials, and the administration is concerned they are considering sending lethal aid.

While China has provided some help to Russia, including parroting Russian disinformation campaigns about the war, this is more tangible assistance for use by Russian troops in Ukraine.

The officials declined to provide specifics about the non-lethal military assistance, but said it could include gear for the spring offensive like uniforms or even body armor.

A spokesperson for National Security Council declined to comment.

