State Department prepares to cut 2,000 employees as soon as Friday, sources say

The U.S. Department of State is preparing to cut its workforce by 2,000 employees as soon as Friday, three sources familiar with the planning told NBC News.

The downsizing would include hundreds of foreign service officers, four sources confirmed. The State Department submitted a plan to Congress for a large-scale overhaul of the diplomatic agency in May, including the elimination or merging of more than 300 bureaus and agency offices and a 15% reduction of the department’s 19,000 employees by July 1, but the downsizing has been on hold since a decision by a federal judge in mid-June.

The court order prohibited the Trump administration from undertaking mass layoffs in federal agencies, but the Supreme Court could take up the case by the end of the week and the State Department is anticipating a ruling in its favor.

“Layoffs will be announced as soon as the end of this week or early next week,” American Foreign Service Association President Tom Yazdgerdi said in a statement Wednesday. “Unless the Supreme Court intervenes, the department is legally barred from taking any action outlined in its reorganization plans.”

"We have no plans here at the department to violate a court order," Deputy Spokesperson for the State Department Tommy Pigott told reporters Thursday but declined to elaborate on the agency's plans for a reduction in force.

While the department awaits a final decision by the Supreme Court, agency leadership has been asked to reserve large conference rooms for Friday, according to three of the sources. Some employees are already seeing an end date of July 1 in their HR files, two sources said. Orders have also been given for extra security, burn bags, moving boxes and carts, according to one of the sources, and even for extra boxes of Kleenex, another source said.

The State Department’s reorganization plan includes eliminating 3,500 personnel from the Civil Service and Foreign Service domestic workforce, according to the May proposal. That includes up to 1,575 who previously volunteered to depart.