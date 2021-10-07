A report by the Senate Judiciary Committee's Democratic majority details Donald Trump’s extraordinary effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election that he lost, with the Justice Department brought to the brink of chaos and top officials there and at the White House threatening to resign.

The nearly 400-page report describes how the Republican incumbent tried to undo the vote and exert his will on the department, asking leaders to declare the election “corrupt.” His actions led to a near-revolt at department headquarters that receded only after senior officials warned of a mass resignation.

The report’s findings are based on testimony from three former DOJ officials as well as documents and emails.

At a Jan. 3 White House meeting, Trump considered replacing the acting attorney general, Jeffrey Rosen, with the acting assistant attorney general, Jeffrey Clark, telling Rosen: "One thing we know is you, Rosen, aren’t going to do anything to overturn the election.”

Clark had positioned himself as more sympathetic to pursuing Trump’s fraud claims even though the results were certified by states and Republican election officials, courts rejected dozens of legal challenges and Trump's onetime attorney general, William Barr, said Democrat Joe Biden won fairly.

But several officials in the three-hour meeting told Trump they would resign if he put Clark in charge at the Justice Department. According to witnesses interviewed by the Senate committee's majority staff, White House counsel Pat Cipollone referred to a draft letter from Clark pushing Georgia officials to convene a special legislative session on the election results as a “murder suicide pact,” and Cipollone also threatened to quit.

Richard Donoghue, who was Rosen’s deputy at the time, replied there was “no chance” he would sign that letter or “anything remotely like that." Donoghue told the committee that he told Trump that all of the assistant attorneys general, and perhaps U.S. attorneys and other senior department officials, would resign en masse if the president were to replace Rosen with Clark.

Audio of a call between President Donald Trump, members of his staff and Georgia state officials obtained by NBC News confirms the president begged, bullied and threatened Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in an effort to overturn the state's election results. NBC's Tracie Potts reports.

The report also details how Trump gave Donoghue's cell phone number to Pennsylvania Rep. Scott Perry to raise false election claims. Perry called Donoghue on Dec. 27 at the behest of Trump, according to the report, and alleged to have information about “things going on in Pennsylvania,” including the claim that "there were 205,000 more votes than voters."

"Donoghue responded that Perry could send him information about Pennsylvania but that DOJ had not seen fraud on a scale that would have changed the outcome there," the report said.

The report also indicates that Perry took a direct role in applying pressure on the Justice Department to help Trump install a loyalist, telling Donoghue that Clark is “the kind of guy who could really get in there and do something about this."

The all-out press by Trump and his allies did not succeed and Biden took office on Jan. 20. But the report points to serious concerns for upcoming elections, shows just how fragile the U.S. system is and spotlights how that system relies in large part on the integrity of government workers.

It also recommends that the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack look into the role Perry and another Republican from Pennsylvania, State Sen. Dough Mastriano, played in fomenting the siege on the U.S. Capitol.

Mastriano, who has helped spread Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was rigged against him in Pennsylvania, was at the U.S. Capitol during the insurrection and spent thousands to bus people to the "stop the steal" rally near the White House.

A New York appellate court suspended Rudy Giuliani’s license to practice law over his repeated, ongoing and false claims of election fraud. The 33-page judgement condemned Giuliani for spreading “demonstrably false and misleading statements” in his role as personal attorney to former President Donald Trump, saying, “[Giuliani’s] conduct immediately threatens the public interest and warrants interim suspension from the practice of law.”