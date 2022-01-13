RNC

RNC Threatens to Bar Candidates From Participating in Official Presidential Debates

Trump withdrew from a debate hosted by the nonprofit commission in Oct. 2020 after organizers made it virtual following his Covid diagnosis

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File

The Republican National Committee is considering a change in its bylaws that would prohibit GOP presidential candidates from participating in presidential debates put on by the Commission on Presidential Debates.

"So long as the CPD appears intent on stonewalling the meaningful reforms necessary to restore its credibility with the Republican Party as a fair and nonpartisan actor, the RNC will take every step to ensure that future Republican presidential nominees are given that opportunity elsewhere," RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel wrote in a letter Thursday to Frank Fahrenkopf and Kenneth Wollack, co-chairs of the debate commission.

McDaniel said the party would initiate the rules change at its upcoming winter meeting, slated for February in Salt Lake City.

The letter was first reported on by The New York Times.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

