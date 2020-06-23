Rep. Nadler Preparing to Subpoena Attorney General William Barr for Testimony

The Democrat who leads the House Judiciary Committee is set to subpoena Attorney General William Barr for testimony early next month, NBC News has confirmed.

Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., is preparing to subpoena testimony on July 2, a committee spokesperson confirmed Monday night.

"We have begun the process to issue that subpoena," Nadler said Monday night on MSNBC's "The Rachel Maddow Show."

Barr has been criticized in recent days for the abrupt removal of the top prosecutor for the influential Southern District of New York, U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman, over the weekend.

