William Barr

Rep. Nadler Preparing to Subpoena Attorney General William Barr for Testimony

The House Judiciary Committee chairman intends to subpoena Barr for July 2. Nadler has criticized the attorney general over the firing of a top prosecutor in New York

In this Sept. 12, 2019, file photo, Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., conducts the House Judiciary Committee markup titled Resolution for Investigative Procedures.
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The Democrat who leads the House Judiciary Committee is set to subpoena Attorney General William Barr for testimony early next month, NBC News has confirmed.

Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., is preparing to subpoena testimony on July 2, a committee spokesperson confirmed Monday night.

"We have begun the process to issue that subpoena," Nadler said Monday night on MSNBC's "The Rachel Maddow Show."

Politics

Political coverage from NBC4.

Florida 43 mins ago

Country's Oldest City Moves to Relocate Confederate Memorial

Elections 2020 4 hours ago

In NY, KY Primaries, Mail-In Deluge and Lines in Louisville

Barr has been criticized in recent days for the abrupt removal of the top prosecutor for the influential Southern District of New York, U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman, over the weekend.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

William BarrCONGRESSJerry Nadler
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Health Changing Minds Safe at Home U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene NBCLX Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us