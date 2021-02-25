Marjorie Taylor Greene

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Hangs Sign Mocking Congressional Neighbor's Transgender Pride Flag

Greene hung a sign facing Rep. Marie Newman's office that says, "There are TWO genders: MALE & FEMALE. 'Trust The Science'”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., placed a sign outside her office Wednesday mocking Democratic Rep. Marie Newman, whose office sits across the hall, after Newman hung a transgender pride flag next to her door in protest over Greene's opposition to a LGBTQ rights bill.

Newman, who has a transgender daughter, tweeted a video of herself putting up the flag Wednesday after she said Greene tried to block the Equality Act on the House floor "because she believes prohibiting discrimination against trans Americans is ‘disgusting, immoral, and evil.’”

“Thought we’d put up our Transgender flag so she can look at it every time she opens her door,” Newman, of Illinois, wrote in the tweet.

In response, Greene tweeted her own video showing her putting up a large sign that says, “There are TWO genders: MALE & FEMALE. “Trust The Science.””

